Sean Brady is nursing a groin tear, but his upcoming UFC opponent doesn’t want to hear it

When Sean Brady finally gets into the Octagon against Michel Pereira, fight fans are in for one heck of a show.

Brady, the Philly-based UFC welterweight was scheduled to fight Pereira at UFC Fight Night in San Antonio on March 25 but was forced to drop out due to a groin injury. It’s one Pereira alleges over Twitter allowed him to accept a postponement and a rescheduled bout to fight Brady three weeks later at UFC Fight Night in Kansas City on April 15.

However, after what appears to be another reschedule from Brady’s camp, Pereira sounded off on Twitter, expressing his frustration with the fight delay saying he was “disgusted with Sean Brady,” all while showcasing a video of himself doing repeated reps of 405-pound squats.

The Inquirer reached out to Brady, who confirmed via text only that he’s “unfortunately nursing a groin tear.” It’s as much as Brady wanted to relay about the injury or Pereira’s callout, even though he clapped back with choice words for the Brazilian after his callout on Twitter.

“[Expletive], you think I don’t want to fight too,” Brady tweeted. “I tore my groin, twice in the past 60 days. Looking forward to this fight, don’t be disrespectful.”

The fight will be the first for Brady (18-1, 5-1 UFC) a top 10 welterweight who was 5-0 in UFC competitions before suffering his first-ever professional loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi last October. Brady, who fights out of Frankford’s Gracie-Marquez MMA was one of four fighters in the camp with undefeated UFC records this time last year.

Perhaps the reason for Pereira’s apparent itch to get back into the Octagon is the fact that he hasn’t appeared in a UFC bout since last May in a win by decision over Santiago Ponzinibbio. The decision gave Pereira (28-11-0, 6-2 UFC) his fifth-straight win by decision in as many UFC contests.

As for Brady, 30, his 5-1 record in the UFC is complete with three wins by unanimous decision and two by crippling submissions to Christian Aguilera (UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic) and Jake Matthews in UFC 259.

