The departures of Stevens to Mississippi State and Trace McSorley to the Baltimore Ravens undoubtedly left a big void in the quarterback room. Clifford, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in four games last season and was 5-for-7 passing for 195 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as the third-stringer. He stepped up in a team meeting after the top two QBs had left and let his teammates know there would not be a drop-off in production from the quarterback spot.