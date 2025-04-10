Proposed SEPTA cuts would have a big impact on fans heading to sporting events in South Philly

Taking SEPTA down to the sports complex in South Philly might look very different later this year, thanks to the transit agency’s proposed service cuts, announced Thursday.

The cuts, which are proposed in response to a significant budget deficit, could have a massive impact throughout the region, including axing or limiting dozens of bus routes in the fall and closing five Regional Rail lines in January.

But one of the biggest changes, especially for fans of the Eagles, Sixers, Flyers, and Phillies, is the potential end of late-night service.

If the proposed cuts take effect, all transit would stop running at 9 p.m. beginning in January.

SEPTA would not provide any additional service or express service to the sports complex or for other special events, including the big slate of events coming in 2026: a World Cup, America’s 250th birthday celebration, the MLB All-Star Game, the PGA Championship, and March Madness games.

What do the service cuts mean for games at the sports complex?

Depends on the game time.

For day games that are projected to end well before 9 p.m., not much. There wouldn’t be express service to the stadium complex, but other than that, fans would still be able to travel via SEPTA.

For night games that are projected to end after 9 p.m., it’s not looking good. The 9 p.m. curfew “would end most post-event service for games and contests at the sports complex,” according to a SEPTA spokesperson. No extra service would run before or after games, and no trips would be scheduled after 9 p.m.

Regional rail and most bus service is also expected to be nonoperational after night games if the SEPTA service cuts take effect.

In the past, sponsors have stepped in to provide free service for fans on the Broad Street Line after Eagles games and some Phillies postseason games.

The Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, and 76ers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What about other train lines?

It’s not just the Broad Street Line that could be impacted by the projected cuts.

If funding doesn’t come through, the Paoli/Thorndale, Chestnut Hill West, Trenton, Cynwyd, and Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail lines could be eliminated, and the remaining lines and the Market-Frankford Line would stop service at 9 p.m. in January.

Currently, SEPTA will hold Regional Rail and Market-Frankford Line trains back when events are scheduled at the sports complex to accommodate fans. Most of that would end if the projected budget cuts happen.

When will these cuts take effect?

The cuts to express and special service are proposed to take effect on Aug. 24, which would impact a potential Phillies playoff run and the entire Eagles season.

The cuts to service after 9 p.m. are proposed to take effect on Jan. 1, which would impact a potential Eagles playoff run in addition to the remaining Sixers and Flyers schedules.

Gov. Josh Shapiro posted on X on Thursday in support of increasing funding to SEPTA.

“These cuts would be devastating — but they’re completely avoidable,“ Shapiro wrote. ”I’ve proposed a plan to support mass transit for two years in a row and flexed funding directly to give the Legislature time to act. The House passed my plan three times. The Senate needs to get this done.”