One day after the U.S. Open announced it would go on as regularly scheduled, the tournament received good news from one of the biggest stars in tennis.
Serena Williams announced in a conference call Thursday morning that she will play in the U.S. Open in August.
“I really cannot wait to return to New York and play in the U.S. Open 2020,” Williams said. “I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe.”
Williams, 38, has won the U.S. Open six times, tied with Chris Evert for most all-time. She has 23 Grand Slam singles titles, one short of Margaret Court’s 24 for the most ever.
The tournament will be played without spectators.
“It’s going to be exciting,” Williams said. “It’s been over six months since a lot of us have played professional tennis. I’ll certainly miss the fans, don’t get me wrong. Just being out there and that New York crowd, hearing everyone cheer, I’ll really miss that and getting me through some of those tough matches.”
Williams’ decision comes amid a growing discussion about which players will participate. Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have openly stated their uneasiness about coming to America and participating. Roger Federer announced in May that he’ll be out for the remainder of 2020 with a right knee injury.
The U.S. Open is scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 13 at Flushing Meadows. The final match is just one week before the beginning of the French Open, a quick and risky turnaround that may force some stars to choose between the two Grand Slam events.
“We are going to have incredible star power for the Western & Southern and U.S. Open,” said Stacey Allaster, CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association. “We know and we respect that all athletes need to make this decision on their own. There will be ongoing conversations with athletes to help them understand the plan, and then some ultimately will make their own decisions, as they always do.”
Safety measures are in place. Electronic line-calling will be used at all courts except the two largest arenas. Those arenas will use line judges.
The tournament has designated hotels for the players, but they are also allowed to stay at an approved private home if they choose.
Brian Hainline, the UTSA’s chief medical officer, said the bubble is designed to prevent spread of the virus if someone becomes infected. Players will be tested regularly each week once they arrive.
“We’re confident that that disease won’t spread to other players because of how everything has been worked out and modeled,” Hainline said.
All tennis players will be provided with two hotel rooms in which they can bring up to three additional guests who will also be subject to testing on arrival at U.S. Open sites.
“We understand the needs of the athletes,” Allaster said. “We just need to make sure that we navigate the physical distancing and ensure that we keep everyone spread out and also everyone gets the proper training and preparation that they need.”