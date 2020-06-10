It’s time to forgive Reggie Bush for his mistakes. He’s been punished enough.
Bush was one of the most exciting college football players of his decade. He won a Heisman trophy, national championship, and his juke moves and swagger on the field made him one of the most culturally eye-catching athletes of his time.
After 10 years, USC has decided to end its disassociation with Bush.
In 2010, the Trojans were hit with NCAA sanctions that included a two-year postseason ban and vacating the 2004 national championship as a result of Bush taking improper benefits at USC. He also returned his 2004 Heisman Trophy.
USC can’t get the championship back, but Bush deserves his Heisman Trophy. Bush was in the wrong by taking money from sports marketers hoping to sign him, but that story is unlikely to be remembered as much as much as Bush’s electrifying spin moves and hurdling over players.
The Trojans announced Wednesday morning that Bush is officially welcomed back, meaning all of his restrictions regarding his contact with the program have been lifted.
Now, Bush deserves his flowers. No amount of sanctions can take away the memories of watching the mid-2000′s USC go through one of the most dominant runs in college football history. For that alone, Bush deserves his Heisman Trophy back, and go ahead and retire No. 5 while they’re at it.
Shakur Stevenson makes his performances look effortless.
To find hole’s in the 22-year old Newark, N.J. boxer’s skill set, you’d have to nitpick. The biggest question mark may be if he will ever be a power puncher, but he gave his input on that topic Tuesday night in Top Rank’s return to boxing on ESPN.
Stevenson defeated Felix Caraballo (13-2-2, 9 KOs) via technical knockout after landing a powerful body shot in the sixth round. It was Stevenson’s (14-0, 8 KOs) eighth knockout in 14 wins, and he showed signs of becoming a bigger puncher in the dominant performance.
The speed is there. Stevenson effortlessly glides around the ring, looking harder to hit than a Randy Johnson fastball. Not too many people question the defense. It’s Floyd Mayweather-like how he combines his physical skills with a brilliant game plan to outsmart opponents trying to hit him.
According to CompuBox, Stevenson was hit with just 18 punches in six rounds. In comparison, he landed 121 punches, and he was accurate while doing so, landing half of his 115 power punches.
Caraballo was overmatched, and Stevenson dominated as expected. But that’s not the point. Stevenson continues to show that he has the package to become one of boxing’s stars, and he’s just 22. Along with the likes of Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, and Devin Haney, he seems poised to have a say-so in the future of the sport.
As Stevenson gets bigger, more power will come and he seems to have the work ethic to keep the same speed. He fought a 130 pounds against Caraballo, and he remains a titleholder at 126.
Better opponents will come his way, but Stevenson is showcasing a skill set that will prepare him for anyone that comes his way.
Look out.