Shane Gillis is hosting the ESPYs this year. Get ready for some Philly sports jokes.

After the announcement on Tuesday of the host for the 2025 ESPYs, it’s safe to say fans can expect a little bit of Philly flair to ESPN’s annual award show.

Comedian, actor, podcaster, and Pennsylvania native Shane Gillis will take center stage to celebrate the year’s most memorable moments in sports — including the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX. As a diehard Philly sports fan, Gillis, 37, doesn’t shy away from showing off his Philly sports fandom.

A recent example was his live appearance on Pat McAfee’s “Big Night AHT,” in Pittsburgh. Surrounded by Steelers fans in PPG Paints Arena, Gillis was welcomed with boos after McAfee mentioned the Eagles. Instead of letting the crowd get the final word, Gillis responded in true Philly fashion.

“I didn’t know you were going to do that to me,” Gillis said. “But now that you did it, [expletive] you guys. Go Birds, dude. Go Birds, [expletive] your one for the thumb. Go Birds.”

The comedian frequently mentions Philly sports, whether it’s starting an Eagles chant in the middle of his set, throwing shots at the Dallas Cowboys, or discussing Philly teams on Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast. In one episode, he admitted to drunk messaging Sixers guard Jared McCain.

“There’s a bro I like right now,” Gillis said. “His anima is fully liberated. Jared McCain for the Sixers. He’s the guy doing the [expletive] TikTok dances. His anima’s out. He does not care. He’s feminine, dude. He’s hitting, he’s dropping 30 and doing TikToks. And everyone’s mad, dude … I love this dude. I DM him and he doesn’t answer. I get drunk and DM him. I go ‘Yo, you’re the man.’”

The news of Gillis hosting the ESPYs comes just a few weeks after the release of season 2 of Tires, a Netflix comedy series created by and starring Gillis. The ESPYs will be the latest stop for the stand-up comedian who is on a 40-city international tour.

“I’m excited to be at the ESPYs this year,” said Gillis in an ESPN press release. “I like sports so this should be a good time.”

The ESPYs will air on ABC and ESPN+ on July 16 at 8 p.m.

“Shane is not only one of the top comedians today, but also a huge sports fan, which made him an easy choice to host the ESPYS,” Craig Lazarus, ESPN vice president and The ESPYS executive producer, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to work with him to create an entertaining show celebrating this year’s best moments in sports and are excited to see what he’ll do on stage.”