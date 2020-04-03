The ShopRite LPGA Classic, an annual fixture at the Jersey Shore, has been postponed and rescheduled for July 31 through Aug. 2 at Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J., the LPGA announced Friday.
The 54-hole tournament had been scheduled for the weekend of May 29-31. It was one of five events that were postponed Friday by the LPGA, which cited the “continued impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the health and travel restrictions that are currently in place around the globe.” Four of the events were rescheduled for later this year.
The ShopRite LPGA’s new dates originally belonged to the Tokyo Olympic Games, which were postponed until next year.
The ShopRite LPGA Classic made its debut as the Atlantic City Classic in 1986 and was contested every year through 2006. After a three-year hiatus, the tournament came back to the schedule in 2010 and has enjoyed a successful 10-year run benefiting local charities. Since ShopRite came on as title sponsor in 1992, about $35 million has been raised.
Lexi Thompson won the 2019 ShopRite, earning $262,500 from the total purse of $1.75 million.
The LPGA Tour events postponed Friday ranged from the Pelican Women’s Championship May 14-17 to the Meijer LPGA Classic from June 11-14. Also included in this run of tournaments was the U.S. Women’s Open, which the U.S. Golf Association postponed and moved to Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
“We are so thankful to all our partners for their flexibility and willingness to work with us during this very difficult time,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said. “This has been a truly collective effort to reschedule tournament dates and work together to provide LPGA players with as many playing opportunities as possible once it is safe for us to resume competing again.”