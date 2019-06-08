He, who turns 20 on June 16, attracted much attention at the 2015 Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club when she made the cut and tied for 53rd. “There were so many people there,” she said. “I was so nervous. My dad was on my bag and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can stand up straight.’ But I think that was what really motivated me to turn professional.” … Brynn Walker of St Davids, who earned a spot in the field in Monday’s qualifying, played even par for 17 holes but a 10 at the par-4 second led to a 77. “It happens but you’ve just got to keep on going. Don’t let it ruin your day,” said Walker, who just completed her junior year at North Carolina.