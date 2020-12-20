Jaron “Boots” Ennis made a statement when he walked to the ring before his fight against Chris Van Heerden. Most of the conversation leading up to the fight was about this being Ennis’ toughest test yet.
The Philly fighter walked to the ring in a pink and green robe listening to rapper Moneybagg Yo’s song, Me vs Me. He wanted to make a statement about where he belongs in the welterweight hierarchy, but he didn’t get a chance on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
Ennis dominated early in the first round and connected on 22 of 57 punches, but he and van Heerden clashed heads, resulting in a nasty cut for van Heerden. The fight was stopped and declared a no-decision.
It’s another tough break for Ennis’ hopes of getting a fight against the elite welterweights. He was originally scheduled to fight Thomas Dulorme, but a positive COVID-19 test from Dulorme resulted in his removal and the addition of van Heerden.
“At the end of the day, it’s boxing and you have to live with it when stuff like this happens,” Ennis said. “I’m ready to step up against even better competition than Chris van Heerden.”
Van Heerden, 33, believed his veteran experience would work in his favor. He took punishment early, but announcers said he expected that in the first round. The fight looked heavily tilted in Ennis’ favor, but no one will ever know what plans van Heerden had after the first round.
The no-decision ends Ennis’ string of 16 straight knockouts.
“I could get back in the ring tomorrow,” Ennis said. “I’m ready. I’m just disappointed right now. Anybody in the top five, I’m ready for them. I’m hungry and it’s my time in 2021. I will become world champion.”