Scott Epsley has taken over the 76ers’ medical department.
The team announced Wednesday that it has promoted the Australian native to its medical director. This news comes more than three months after the Sixers did not renew the contracts of Dr. Daniel Medina, vice president of athlete care, and Dr. David T. Martin, director of sports performance and research.
Epsley has recently served as the team’s director of physiotherapy and clinical diagnostics. He joined the Sixers staff before the 2016-17 season and has more than 20 years of experience working in sports medicine.
In other news, the Sixers announced the promotions of Sergi Oliva (vice president of analytics and strategy), Vince Rozman (vice president of scouting), Phil Jabour (director of scouting), Danny Mills (director of international scouting), Kevin Owens (scout), Dave Sholler (senior vice president of communications), Adam Petway (lead strength and conditioning specialist), Remy Ndiaye (player development specialist) Matty Lilly (Blue Coats general manager), and Ruben Boumtje Boumtje (Blue Coats assistant general manager).
The team also officially announced the hiring of Lorena Torres (performance director), Craig Whitworth-Turner (sports scientist and strength and conditioning associate), Cam Hodges (player development coach), Andrew Jones III (player development coach), Eric Hughes (player development coach), Roy Hibbert (player development specialist), Jason Love (player development associate), Max Rothschild (player development associate), Drew Nicholas (scout), and Kevin Anstett (international scout).