Are Sixers deeper than we thought? Friday’s surprising win in Atlanta showcased solid depth

ATLANTA — Georges Niang had just taken one dribble to his left while evading a leaping John Collins. Gracefully, he raised his right arm to fire up a high arcing three-pointer that hit nothing but net. As the 76ers forward’s arm remained extended for what felt like eternity, the Atlanta Hawks called a timeout.

As Niang ran back down the court, Niang yelled something to Sixers coach Doc Rivers before they shook hands. Then he dapped up a staffer standing behind the team bench before yelling some more.

Niang couldn’t contain his emotions after his swishing the game-clinching shot with 12.5 seconds left in overtime.

But in the moments that surrounded it, he was hardly alone in making a major contribution.

Montrezl Harrell dominated off the bench. While his shot wasn’t falling, Shake Milton made up for it as an assist machine. Jaden Springer was aggressive on both ends of the floor. Danuel House Jr. did his thing. And Jalen McDaniels carried the team, especially in the first half.

But before Friday’s 136-131 overtime victory against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena, the group had been perceived as a postseason liability.

Yet they orchestrated an exciting win that the Sixers (53-28) had no business winning. They rested their entire starting lineup in Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and P.J. Tucker, as well as sixth man De’Anthony Melton.

The Sixers’ bench that had been thoroughly outplayed in recent losses to the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, pulled off perhaps the most improbable win of the season. And this victory came only four days after the Sixers needed 52 points,13 rebounds, and two blocks to beat an undermanned Boston Celtics squad, 103-101, that didn’t start playing hard until the fourth quarter.

While the Sixers rested their core, the Hawks’ starting five was intact.

“I wanted to win this game; I thought it would be good for our guys, you know?” Rivers said. “I told our coaches, I don’t know if we can win this game or not, but this is an important game for our role players to kind of come out and prove that they’re good basketball players and start feeling good.

“Going into the playoffs, a win like this when you have your top [six] guys out is huge for you.”

They’ll get another opportunity to build on their confidence in Sunday’s suddenly meaningless regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

The Sixers, who clinched the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed, will face the sixth-seeded Nets (45-36) in the first round of the playoffs. Sunday’s game won’t even serve as a dress rehearsal for the Sixers. Out of caution, Embiid, Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker and Melton will remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Niang is listed as questionable.

In addition to avoiding injuries, the Sixers hope to be over nagging injuries when the playoffs start on April 15.

So, expect to see more of Springer, who finished with a career-high 19 points in his first start on Friday. Guys like Furkan Korkmaz, Harrell, and Dewayne Dedmon and other seldom-used reserves will see action. On Friday, two-way player Louis King was the only available player who didn’t play.

“Good win,” Rivers said. “Everybody was phenomenal. Paul Reed played well. Trezl’s minutes when he came in were unbelievable. Everybody that came off the bench was good. Furk had a good stretch. [Mac] McClung; I mean everybody did something for our team. That’s what you have to be when you are shorthanded like that.”

On paper, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics are deeper than the Sixers.

The Bucks won the Eastern Conference’s and NBA’s best record at 58-23 and are favored to win their second NBA title in three seasons. Two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo receives a lot of credit for the Milwaukee’s success. So do All-Star Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. But the Bucks have the league’s best collection of role players.

Bobby Portis is the frontrunner for sixth man of the year. Meanwhile, reserves Joe Ingles, Jae Crowder, Pat Connaughton, and Jevon Carter are difference makers capable of starting for other teams. The Celtics, who have the league’s and East’s second-best record at 56-25, are also deep.

Boston reserve point guard Malcolm Brogdon is another sixth man of the year candidate. Blake Griffin, a six-time All-Star, has transitioned into a solid reserve for the Celtics. He torched the Sixers on Feb. 8 with five three-pointers. He also had five rebounds and an assist in just 8 minutes, 20 seconds of action — all in the fourth quarter — against them on Tuesday.

The Bucks and Celtics have reserves capable of making huge impacts in the postseason. Prior to Friday, the belief was that the Sixers were heavily reliant on Embiid and Harden to make a deep run.

We’ll learn in the coming weeks if the Sixers’ reserves are capable of making an impact. But Friday was definitely an eye-opener, something they hope to build on.

“It’s just a credit to all the guys that have bought in in this locker room and our depth,” Niang said. “You know, they might not get an opportunity every night. They might not get the biggest opportunity. But when their number is called, they’re going to be ready to answer. And that’s good to have depth going into the playoffs.”