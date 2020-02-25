This time, it took them right up until the final split second of the third quarter to finish their destruction of the goodwill they’d built up with a dynamite first half. But, in the end, it was mission accomplished. After Trae Young’s 26-foot desperation three splashed through the net at the buzzer to give the Hawks a 92-91 lead, the boos rained down from the Wells Fargo Center seating bowl the same way they had against the Nets last week after watching the Sixers build upon an early 20-4 lead by playing one of the most abysmal stretches of basketball since the hoops were made out of actual baskets. This time, the lead that they squandered grew as high as 21 points before Atlanta made its inevitable run, outscoring the Sixers by 40-22 in the third period to earn the home team its nightly allotment of jeers.