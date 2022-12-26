WASHINGTON - Louis King will become the newest 76er.

The team is signing the 6-foot-7 small forward to one of their two two-way contracts. The Sixers are waiving two-way player Saben Lee to make room, a source told The Inquirer. Rookie Julian Champagnie occupies the team’s other two-way deal.

King averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 18 gamesthis season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League.

The Sixers are the third team the 23-year-old has signed a two-way deal with since going undrafted out of Oregon in 2019.

He signed two two-way contracts with the Detroit Pistons, one in July 2019 and another in Dec. 2020. After being waived on Dec. 14, 2020, he was signed to an Exhibit 10 deal with New York Knicks on Dec. 16., 2020 but was waived the next day. King joined the Knicks G-League affiliate, the West Chester Knicks, a month later.

The small forward later signed a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings on April 30, 2021 and was waived in February 2022 before finishing last season with the West Chester Knicks. He signed with the Vipers on Nov. 3.

King averaged 4.2 points and 9.7 minutes in 26 NBA appearances with the Pistons and Kings.

The Sixers signed Lee on Nov. 23. The point guard made only two appearances with the team, scoring six points in 10 minutes.

King was a McDonald’s All-American at North Jersey’s Hudson Catholic High in 2018. He averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team during his lone season at Oregon.

Draining threes

The Sixers (20-12) ranked second in the league in three-point percentage at .386 behind the Denver Nuggets (.388). The Sixers are also tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for third in steals (8.5 per game) and rank fifth in free-throw percentage (.818).