James Harden delivered a long bounce pass to the streaking Tyrese Maxey, who converted through contact to the delight of the home crowd getting its first glimpse of the 2022-23 version of the 76ers.

The Sixers’ 113-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center marked the preseason debuts for stars Joel Embiid and James Harden and prized free-agent acquisition P.J. Tucker. But Maxey stole the show again, dropping 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting in 15 first-half minutes.

It would be unwise to draw sweeping conclusions from preseason games. But Maxey looks poised to build on his breakout 2021-22 season, mixing explosive drives with a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point distance. Wednesday’s flurry from Maxey followed his 20-point effort on 6-of-8 from the floor in the Sixers’ preseason opener at Brooklyn Monday night.

In a down-to-the-wire game, the Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell’s driving finish with 26.7 seconds to play proved to be the game-winner.

Cleveland’s new star backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, combined for 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting and nine assists in their first-half work.

The Sixers have two more preseason games, Monday at Cleveland and Oct. 12 against the Charlotte Hornets, before an Oct. 18 nationally televised opener at the Boston Celtics.

(Pseudo) debuts for Embiid, Harden, and Tucker

Embiid, Harden and Tucker were rusty on the offensive end in their first preseason action. The three players began the game a combined 0-for-6 from the floor before gaining some rhythm in the second quarter.

Harris and Maxey, meanwhile, anchored the Sixers’ offense early by scoring all of their first 16 points. Harris his all four of his shots in seven first-quarter minutes.

Embiid (12 points, six rebounds, three assists) rebounded from a 3-of-8 first quarter to hit three of his five attempts in the second frame, including two smooth pull-up jumpers on back-to-back possessions.

Harden, meanwhile, went 3-of-9 from the floor but did dish out five assists. And he did rip off a highlight-worthy play, when his crossover sent the Cavaliers’ Dean Wade to the deck before finishing at the rim.

Tucker, who went 0-for-1 from the floor with four rebounds in 17 minutes, also guarded Mitchell, illustrating the variety of defensive assignments he will draw this season.

Rotations, rotations

With the Sixers’ full roster available, Wednesday’s game presented an early look at their potential rotation.

Guard De’Anthony Melton (11 points, four rebounds, three assists) and forward Georges Niang (six points, two assists) were the first players off the bench (replacing Harden and Harris), allowing Melton and Maxey to briefly share the backcourt. Then wing Danuel House Jr. (three points, four rebounds), who missed Monday’s matchup against the Nets with neck stiffness, and guard Shake Milton (12 points, four rebounds, four assists) replaced Tucker and Maxey.

Paul Reed (five points, six rebounds) was again the backup center over Harrell, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year who was a late addition to the Sixers’ free-agent class. Reed got a small second-quarter stint with the starters.

The Sixers began the second quarter with Harden, Melton, House, Niang and Reed, before Harris and Tucker subbed back in less than two minutes later to initiate the return of the remaining starters.

Harrell, Matisse Thybulle (who started Monday’s game in Brooklyn) and Furkan Korkmaz entered the game for the first time in the third quarter. Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey and Trevelin Queen did not play.

» READ MORE: Was Sixers star Joel Embiid snubbed in the NBA general manager survey?

Joerger back in head chair

With coach Doc Rivers unable to coach Wednesday due to illness, lead assistant Dave Joerger was back in that spot after previously leading the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

Minutes before tipoff, Joerger chatted with Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, whom Joerger said he has known for more than two decades. Joerger cracked a smile when introduced as the acting head coach.

Before the game, Joerger acknowledged the moment held some sentimentality, after he stepped away from the Sixers for a portion of last season to undergo head and neck cancer treatment.