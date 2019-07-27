As expected, Todd Wright is leaving the 76ers for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Wright, the team’s assistant coach/head of strength and conditioning, accepted the same position with the Clippers, according to multiple sources. Clippers employees were notified of Wright’s hiring late Friday night.
The thought is that Wright will be a great fit to help keep the Clippers, especially new addition Kawhi Leonard, healthy for the postseason.
Leonard signed a free-agent deal with the Clippers earlier this month after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title.
He sat out 22 of the Raptors’ regular-season games for “load management.” Toronto was determined to rest Leonard one season after he played just nine games for the San Antonio Spurs because of a quadriceps tendon injury.
News of Wright’s departure comes one week after player-development coach Lindsay Harding accepted an assistant coaching job with the Sacramento Kings.
The Sixers also have parted ways with their vice president of athlete care, Dr. Daniel Medina; director of performance research and development Dr. David Martin; massage therapist Sergei Khmelevski; and shooting coach John Townsend.
Wright, a New England native, had been with the Sixers for four seasons after spending the previous 14 as the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Texas men’s basketball team. In his short time in the NBA, he has established himself as one of the most respected strength coaches in the league.