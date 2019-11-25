Four consecutive wins have moved the 76ers back into the Top 10 of The Inquirer’s NBA power rankings. Ranked 11th last week, the Sixers are No. 5.
The Los Angeles Lakers remained No. 1 for the second week in a row. The Lakers aren’t blowing teams out but are doing enough to win. This past week, the Lakers defeated three teams with losing records by a combined nine points.
The Milwaukee Bucks, winners of seven in a row, is getting production from former Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo, who is shooting 38.3% from three-point range.
The Los Angeles Clippers are even more dangerous now that Paul George has returned.
Denver, which already owns a win over the Sixers, is an under-the-radar team, and point guard Jamal Murray is playing at an all-star level.
Another team returning to the Top 10 is Dallas, where Luka Doncic has become a must-see player.
1. L.A. Lakers 14-2 (1)
2. Milwaukee 13-3 (3)
3. L.A. Clippers 12-5 (5)
4. Denver 12-3 (7)
5. Sixers 11-5 (11)
6. Boston 11-4 (2)
7. Toronto 11-4 (10)
8. Dallas 11-5 (12)
9. Utah 11-5 (9)
10. Miami 11-4 (6)
Indiana has its highest ranking, and the Pacers have had to withstand injuries. The Pacers still haven’t beaten a team that has a winning record, but they will play one Saturday when they visit the Sixers.
Brooklyn is starting to get its footing and Spencer Dinwiddie has been playing out of his mind with Kyrie Irving out.
11. Houston 11-6 (4)
12. Indiana 9-6 (14)
13. Phoenix (8) 8-8
14. Minnesota 8-8 (13)
15. Brooklyn 8-8 (18)
16. Sacramento 7-8 (19)
17. Washington 5-9 (29)
18. Chicago 6-11 (23)
19. Orlando 6-9 (15)
20. Oklahoma City 5-10 (20)
Portland has signed Carmelo Anthony, but it hasn’t had an impact. This is among the most disappointing teams in the first month.
Atlanta is a far cry from the team that lost by two points to the Sixers earlier this season. The Hawks clearly miss forward John Collins, suspended earlier this month for 25 games for testing positive for a growth hormone.
21. Memphis 5-10 (17)
22. Charlotte 6-11 (16)
23. Portland 5-12 (21)
24. San Antonio 6-11 (22)
25. Detroit 5-11 (25)
26. New Orleans 6-11 (26)
27. Atlanta 4-12 (24)
28. New York 4-13 (28)
29. Cleveland 5-11 (27)
30. Golden State 3-14 (30)