Sixers vs. Raptors takeaways: Tyrese Maxey’s ‘underrated’ defense; Paul Reed’s energy

Tyrese Maxey has made defensive improvements.

Paul Reed is playing with a lot of energy, and the 76ers have a place in their heart for slain Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald.

These three things stood out on a night the Sixers defeated the Toronto Raptors, 117-110, Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Maxey’s growth

The days of Maxey being a defensive liability are gone.

The third-year guard keeps stringing together solid defensive efforts. And his ability to shut down Fred VanVleet helped the Sixers improve to 51-26.

Scoring 19 points, VanVleet produced his season average. However, the Raptors point guard made just 5 of 17 shots while committing a season-worst six turnovers. He struggled mightily in the first half, scoring five of his points on 2-of-8 shooting.

“He’s like a two-way player now, almost,” De’Anthony Melton said of Maxey. “It’s crazy. You know, he picks up [the] floor where he’s sliding, turning people [over]. It’s big for his growth and something he may not want to do all the time, but he’s actually good based upon his speed. I’m proud of it, and it’s something he can do.”

Offensively, Maxey finished with 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. He also had six assists in 36 minutes, 31 seconds. But defense that was the highlight of his night.

“He did a great job from the beginning of the game,” James Harden said. “That’s what we are going to need.

“Obviously, we know how well Tyrese can score the ball, shoot the ball. But I think his defense is underrated.”

Paul is Balling

Reed has reached the point where things are instinctive.

Knowing his role, the Sixers reserve center just goes and plays freely.

But …

“It’s easy when you have James Harden,” Reed said. “He makes it easy for all of us, and we’re trying to make it easy for him. We all know where we need to be on the court. So it’s like the spacing on the court. That allows us to put up some points.”

Reed is right about the Sixers benefitting from Harden’s presence. However, the backup center had been a beast before Harden returned Wednesday after missing four games with a left Achilles injury. And Friday was no different.

» READ MORE: Ahead of Sixers’ tilt, Raptors coach Nick Nurse opens up about uncertain future, Toronto turmoil

He had 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting. Reed also made all five of his free-throw attempts, grabbed six rebounds (four offensive) and blocked a shot in 14:26.

“I don’t know how sometimes he gets a hand on some of these [offensive] rebounds,” Melton said. “But he does. That’s huge for us, getting us extra possessions, making defense for longer.

“So he’s a huge factor sometimes when he gets on those boards.”

Reed is playing more fluidly and with a lot of energy.

Getting more consistent minutes has helped get a better understanding of how he can get his points and help teammates score.

“So I think it’s about getting reps,” he said, “and getting used to getting reps.”

Honoring Fitzgerald

Following the victory, Sixers coach Doc Rivers presented Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, chief of the Denver RTD Transit Police Department and a former Philadelphia police lieutenant, a signed jersey in honor of his son, Christopher Fitzgerald, who was fatally shot on the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue on Feb. 18. The block has since been renamed after Fitzgerald, and he was was posthumously promoted from officer to sergeant.

“As a family, we can’t say enough about the love [Sixers co-managing partners] Mr. [Josh] Harris, Mr. [David] Blitzer, and the entire Sixers organization have given our family,” said Fitzgerald, who accepted the jersey on behalf of his family. “My daughter-in-law is sitting back there, my son’s wife. My wife, his mother, and we’re just thankful for what the city of Philadelphia has done and the outpouring of support they’ve given each and every one of us.

» READ MORE: City Council renames block after slain Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald

“If this is the step in the right direction toward people not killing each other in our city,” he continued, clutching the jersey, “then let this be the moment that we look to and say that the city was better for our son’s service.”

Best and worst awards

Best performance: This goes to Scottie Barnes in a losing effort. The Raptors guard finished with game highs of 29 points and four steals to go with nine rebounds, eight assists and one block.

Worst performance: VanVleet gets this one. His poor shooting and turnovers hurt the Raptors.

Best defensive performance: While Maxey was solid on defense, it’s hard to overlook what Barnes did. So I’m giving this award to him.

Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers second-half shooting. They shot 32.4%, including missing 14 of 17 three-pointers.

Best statistic: This goes the Sixers first-half shooting. They shot a franchise-record 76.9% before intermission, including making 9 of 14 threes.