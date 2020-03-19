The Sixers franchise has gone from laughingstock of the league to a squad with two generational talents: All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Posting a 39-26 record before the NBA’s suspension, the Sixers hold the organization’s fifth-best winning percentage (.600) since the start of the 1986-87 season. Assuming the NBA will play the remaining 17 regular-season games, the Sixers have a solid chance to crack the 50-win mark for the third consecutive season. That hasn’t been accomplished since they won at least 52 games for seven straight seasons from 1979-80 to 1985-86.