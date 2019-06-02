Thanks in large part to the effectiveness of their defensive secondary, the Soul played their most complete game of the season, improved to 3-3 and defeated the Columbus Destroyers, 47-35, on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
“We made plays when they were put in front of us, which we hadn’t been doing," Soul head coach Clint Dolezel said. “We got some pressure, a lot of pressure with the pass rush up front, and we covered well in the secondary.”
Defensive back James Romain made his presence felt on the opening drive when he picked off Destroyers quarterback Grant Russell and returned the interception for a touchdown. The Soul, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won their fourth straight game against the 0-6 Destroyers, led, 13-7, after the first quarter.
“I think he is 3-for-3 on picks and touchdowns,” Dolezel said of Romain. “I kind of said something to him the other day. ‘Hey, if you pick it you have to take it to the house.’ He is dangerous with the ball in his hands. There is no doubt about it. He definitely set the tone early."
With top receiver Aaron Wascha out of the lineup due to strained knee ligament, Lonnie Outlaw and Darius Prince picked up the slack on the Soul’s offense. But the Destroyers, who had averaged fewer than 30 points per game this season, pushed back in the second quarter, and receiver Tony Stevens scored a touchdown to keep the game close. The Soul led at halftime, 19-14.
The highlight of the third quarter for the Soul was a touchdown pass from quarterback Dan Raudabaugh to receiver BJ Bunn. That score gave the Soul a 33-14 lead.
Prince and Bunn combined for eight receptions, four touchdowns and 164 yards for the Soul.
“We’ve been waiting on that from BJ, but he just hasn’t had much of an opportunity with the receivers that are in front of him,” Dolezel said. “BJ is a young guy. We’re expecting great things from BJ.”