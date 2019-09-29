1. Williamstown (1) 4-0: The Braves are 16-1 over the last two seasons thanks in large part to their defense. But it was the offense that sparked the team’s rally for a 28-21 victory over Lenape in a West Jersey Football League American Division clash of Top 5 teams. Mekhi Gamble caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Doug Brown with 0:19 on the clock to complete a remarkable rally for the Braves, who trailed 13-0 at half. Brown and senior wide receiver Jon Wood, who caught a pair of touchdown passes, led the comeback. Williamstown is home Friday vs. Atlantic City.