Wahlberg was one of the few winners with his wagers. The Boston native not only had the Patriots to win the Super Bowl ($100 on 6-1 odds), but he also had probably the smartest bet of the dozen or so sportsbook openings attended by the Inquirer. Wahlberg bet $200 last June on the Cleveland Browns to go over 5.5 wins. Led by rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, they went 7-8-1 in 2018.