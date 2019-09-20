On her best day, Jaywalk, who is trained by John Servis, is certainly good enough to win the Cotillion, but she will need her best day. Joel Rosario, who rode her to wins in the Grade I Frizette Stakes and Grade I Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies last year, is back on her for the first time since March. That may help. The 11 post in an 11-horse field may hurt.