Saturday will mark the 40th Pennsylvania Derby and 44th Cotillion run at Keystone/Philadelphia Park/Parx Racing. The Pa. Derby began in 1979, five years after the track opened. There was no race in 2006 due to the slot machines taking over the grandstand. The Cotillion was first run at old Liberty Bell Park in 1969 and made its Keystone debut in 1975. The race was not run in 1991.
In the 82 runnings of the track’s marquee races, only five horses based at Parx have won - Pennsylvania Breds Thelastcrusade (1992) and Devil’s Honor (1996) in the Pa. Derby and recent Horse Racing Hall of Fame inductee My Juliet (1975), Skipping Around (1999) and Jostle (2000) in the Cotillion.
One Parx horse, Spun to Run, will run in the Pa. Derby. And with the race’s marquee attraction Maximum Security scratched due to that scary colon issue diagnosed and treated Monday, Spun to Run, who won the Smarty Jones Stakes on Labor Day at Parx, becomes a more serious contender.
Three Parx horses, 2018 2-year-old filly champion Jaywalk as well as longshots Collegeville Girl and Afleet Destiny, will run in the Cotillion.
“He’s doing great, training phenomenal,” said Carlos Guerrero, Spun to Run’s trainer.
His exercise rider told him: “he’s doing better than before the [Smarty Jones Stakes].”
With the field down to six, Spun to Run likely will be fourth choice behind Kentucky Derby favorite Improbable, Preakness winner War of Will and Mr. Money, with four straight wins in second-tier stakes that has him closing on $1 million in 2019 earnings.
Jaywalk was a dominant champion last year, winning her final four races, three by significant margins. She is not running any faster now than she did then which is why she was a beaten favorite in three 2019 stakes, with her lone win coming in the Delaware Oaks.
On her best day, Jaywalk, who is trained by John Servis, is certainly good enough to win the Cotillion, but she will need her best day. Joel Rosario, who rode her to wins in the Grade I Frizette Stakes and Grade I Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies last year, is back on her for the first time since March. That may help. The 11 post in an 11-horse field may hurt.
Jaywalk’s co-owner Chuck Zacney of Afleet Alex fame, has reserved the old director’s room on the fifth floor for 75 of his closest friends.
``I’ve got plenty of action coming up,’’Zacney said.
In addition to Jaywalk, he has five other horses in at Parx and another in a $200,000 stake at Laurel
``Hopefully, it’s a fun, fruitful day on Saturday,’’ Zacney said.
Afleet Destiny is from the barn on trainer Uriah St. Lewis who has a unique approach to the game. He takes seemingly overmatched horses and runs them in stakes races all over the east. It worked so well with $10,000 purchase Discreet Lover that the horses has more than $1 million in earnings.
Afleet Destiny, who cost $35,000 has run 14 times with one win. But she finished second in one stake, third in another and fourth in four others. She has earned $183,380.
Collegeville Girl won her debut last July at Saratoga. She was 9-1. It was a very good day for trainer Richie Vega, majority owner Bob Brittingham (one of five original partners in Afleet Alex) and longtime owners, the Wire to Wire Stable of Sal DeBunda and Steve Appel.
DeBunda is a Center City attorney at Archer-Greiner, president of the Pennsylvania Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and a member of the Pennsylvania State Racing Commission.
Appel, orthodontist to the stars including Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens at his Northeast Philly office, has owned horses for 40 years.
The day before last year’s Travers Stakes at Saratoga, Collegeville Girl was an odds-on favorite in a $200,000 New York bred stakes. If she broke out of the gate with no problems, she likely had the race at her mercy. She reared up in the gate, was scratched and ended up with cuts on her shins.
Collegeville Girl developed a lung infection after her comeback race in November at Aqueduct.
``Here is a horse that cost us $18,000 and it cost us $25,000 to keep her in the hospital for a month (after the lung infection),’’ Appel said.
She finally seemed to have made it all the way back to her summer 2018 form with a big win at Parx on Aug. 31. But this is a major step up in class.
``I’ve been in the sport at the lowest levels and to get a chance to compete on the highest level is really pretty exciting after 40 years in the business,’’Appel said.