Being the WBO Junior Featherweight is a big accomplishment, especially considering Fulton’s path. He was originally scheduled to fight Leo in Aug. but tested positive for COVID-19. Fulton said he was depressed after learning of the test results, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. He worked with trainer Derek “Bozy” Ennis, where he picked up some of the fighting inside skills that he put to use Saturday night on Showtime.