Stephen “Cool Boy” Fulton said he had something to prove against Angelo Leo. Fulton was known as more of a technical boxer while Leo was more of a brawler.
Fulton stood in the middle of the ring and showed on Saturday night that he can fight on the inside. Neither fighter was backing away, but it was Fulton who did the most damage.
Fulton, the challenger, defeated Leo by unanimous decision to win the WBO Junior Featherweight title at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Judges scored the fight 119-109, 119-109, 118-110.
“I was more so looking to beat him at his own style,” Fulton said. “I told y’all that I was going to engage this fight and not just box. I did that to show him that I’m the better man at what he does.”
Before Saturday, Fulton averaged 15 less punches per round than fighters in the 122-pound division. According to ShoStats, he threw 1,183 punches and landed 31%. Leo threw 810 punches and landed 32%.
It had been 364 days since Fulton’s last fight. It would’ve been hard to imagine him engaging in a fight with nearly 2,000 punches thrown. Stamina ended up being a strength. Trainer Hamza Muhammad emphasized to Fulton that he was the better conditioned fighter, and he took advantage. Each judge had Fulton winning the later rounds. His 1,183 punches were the third-most thrown in the history of the 122-pound division.
“I didn’t even know it was that many punches,” a surprised Fulton said. “It feels good to know that I can do that and still not be winded. I just dogged him out.”
The win was not only big for Fulton, but he’s now the champion of Philadelphia. He’s the only current boxing world champion in Philly.
“It’s amazing because I’m the only world champion in any sports in Philadelphia,” Fulton said. “It’s a lot more of us that will have our hands raised.”
Being the WBO Junior Featherweight is a big accomplishment, especially considering Fulton’s path. He was originally scheduled to fight Leo in Aug. but tested positive for COVID-19. Fulton said he was depressed after learning of the test results, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. He worked with trainer Derek “Bozy” Ennis, where he picked up some of the fighting inside skills that he put to use Saturday night on Showtime.
“It hasn’t hit me yet,” Fulton said. “When it hits me, I’m going to act a fool. Dancing, going crazy. This is a dream come true right now. I’m a world champion. Not everyone can be a world champion.”