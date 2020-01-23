Stephen Fulton Jr. didn’t grow up a big boxing fan. Neither did his father, who watched boxing as a child only when his mother tuned in for a Muhammad Ali fight.
Neither of them would have predicted this 15 years ago on 48th and Parrish Streets in West Philadelphia, but the moment is here.
Fulton (17-0, 8 KOs) will fight Arnold Khegai (16-0-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in New York in a super-bantamweight match, on the undercard of the Danny Garcia-Ivan Redkach bout. It will be Fulton’s second fight at the Barclays Center. He knocked out Marlon Olea there last January.
“I’m excited because this will assure the fans of who I am and what I can do," Fulton Jr. said. “I’m willing and ready to put on a great performance."
Fulton Jr., 25, prides himself on taking out undefeated boxers. He has given six fighters their first loss. Khegai has beaten only one undefeated fighter, but that came via knockout.
It’s safe to say that this will be Fulton Jr.'s toughest test yet. Khegai is ranked as the No. 2 contender in the World Boxing Organization at 122 pounds, and Fulton Jr. is ranked eighth. This fight will put the winner in prime position to compete for a world championship that’s sanctioned by one of boxing’s four main bodies.
Khegai, 27, is a Ukraine native now living in Philly. His first 12 bouts took place in Russia.
Fulton Jr. said that he notices “a lot of loud noises” and “aggression” when watching Khegai fight. His biggest strength is his mind, and he believes Khegai’s aggressive style is easy to counter.
“It’s the easiest style for me and my style because they want to be stronger, and the type of fighter I am, you can’t beat with anger,” Fulton Jr. said. “The calm person will always win.”
When Saturday comes, Fulton Jr. and his father will soak up the moment, because the road here wasn’t ideal.
Fulton Sr. was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to 15 years in prison shortly after the birth of his son. While he sat in his cell, Fulton Sr. thought about what he wanted to do as a father, but the main thing he told himself was “I’m never coming back here.”
“When I got out of his prison, I had a changed mindset," Fulton Sr. said. “I wanted to get home with my son, and I wanted to make sure he is progressing in life.”
Fulton Sr. was paroled after serving 10 years. Shortly after, he was talking with family friend Hamza Muhammad at a congregation after a Friday prayer. Muhammad mentioned his prowess as a boxing trainer. Two days later, Muhammad began training 10-year-old Fulton Jr.
Muhammad has been his trainer since then, and will be in his corner Saturday night.
Fulton Jr. might not have grown up a big boxing fan, but he keeps up with Philly fighters. He’s close with Julian Williams, who lost a stunner to Jeison Rosario last week in Philly. Fulton Jr. was at that fight, and gave Williams words of encouragement afterward.
That’s just one of the reasons Fulton Jr. is motivated to get the job done.
“I don’t think any of us want to see one another lose,” Fulton Jr. said of Philly boxers. “It’s tough love, and we all want to see each other win.”