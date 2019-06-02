Perrine Delacour of France birdied three of her last four holes for a 67 and shared third place with Jenny Coleman. Coleman, who finished in a fourth-place tie here last year, played in the final group with Min Lee but couldn’t buy a putt and had a 68. … Cheyenne Woods had her best round of the week, carding seven birdies for a 65 that enabled her to vault from 53rd to a tie for 15th place. Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods, is playing at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. … Symetra Tour regular Brittany Benvenuto of Langhorne finished with a 74 for a 213 total. … New Hope’s Kellie Edelblut closed with a 72 for 215.