Hannah Einbinder, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey flocked to the Eagles game on Sunday

Actors starring in the new Delco-based HBO show Task and a Hacks star who shouted out the Birds on the Emmys were spotted Sunday cheering on the Eagles during their seven-point win over the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.

Task, a seven-part miniseries airing Sundays, is set in the Philly suburbs of Delaware County and stars Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey.

Several local spots have been featured in the show’s episodes so far, including Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Collingdale, the Former Philadelphia Police Department headquarters and Neumann University.

A follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2021 limited series, Mare of Easttown, creator Brad Ingelsby, also set Task in Delco. Ingelsby was raised in Berwyn and has personal ties to the Philly region.

The show follows Ruffalo as FBI agent Tom Brandis, assigned to lead a task force investigating a string of violent robberies in the Philly suburbs.

The show also stars Tom Pelphrey, who had to master a Delco accent for his role as Robbie. Pelphrey was born and raised outside Philly in Howell, New Jersey.

Pelphrey — an admitted New York Giants fan — was at the game with Ruffalo who showed his Philly support on his Instagram account, posing with Hacks star Hannah Einbinder for a “Go Birds” reel. Both were decked out in Eagles green.

Einbinder made her allegiance to the Eagles clear when she accepted the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award at this year’s Emmys. She went viral for ending with, “Go Birds, f— ICE and free Palestine.”

Einbinder was raised in Los Angeles, but became an Eagles fan thanks to her father, who was born in Doylestown.

The Eagles games have attracted other notable celebs to recent games, although not everyone was as front and center as the this week’s crew. Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, showed up at last week’s Chiefs-Eagles game in Kansas City.

Swift opted against her usual stadium entrance, and instead chose to hide behind a moveable wall, so very few people actually saw her.

The Eagles are 3-0 on the season after Sunday’s victory over the Rams. They take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.