DALLAS — The American Athletic Conference has been granted a waiver by the NCAA to hold a conference football championship game for 2020 and 2021.
Commissioner Mike Aresco confirmed the news prior to Saturday’s game between Temple and SMU.
“It’s really a relief that this got done,” Aresco told The Inquirer. “The conference championship is so important to the league.”
To play a conference championship football game, a league needs to play a round-robin format or a round-robin format in the division.
The AAC has two divisions of six teams each, but when UConn departs July 1, the conference plans on going with one, 11-team division.
Aresco said it is important for the AAC teams to play four non-conference games, which would leave room for eight conference games. In an 11-team league, that wouldn’t enable a round robin format.
The reason the AAC is insistent on four non-conference games is because it feels it is important to schedule Power Five schools. Temple has two wins this season over Power Five schools, Maryland and Georgia Tech.
Last week while in Philadelphia, Aresco said he was confident of being granted the waiver and that confidence was justified.