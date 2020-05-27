Temple has agreed to a four-year football series with Connecticut that will begin in 2024.
The two teams had played every year since 2012 but won’t meet this season because the Huskies have left the American Athletic Conference and will play an independent football schedule.
In this four-year agreement, Temple will visit UConn in 2024 and 2027 and host the Huskies in 2026 and 2028.
Temple has eight American Athletic Conference games and four nonconference games. The Owls always look to schedule one Football Championship Subdivision team among the non-conference games.
Temple has four nonconference games to schedule between now and 2028. In all those seasons - 2024, 2025, 2027 and 2028 - the Owls have three nonconference games scheduled against Football Bowl Subdivision schools, with one more game to schedule.
The Owls’ non-conference schedule is filled through the 2023 season:
- 2020 – at Miami (Sept. 5), Idaho (Sept. 12), Rutgers (Sept. 19), at UMass (Oct. 10)
- 2021 – at Rutgers (Sept. 4), at Akron (Sept. 11), Boston College (Sept. 18), Wagner (Sept. 25)
- 2022 – at Duke (Sept. 3), Lafayette (Sept. 10), Rutgers (Sept. 17), UMass (Sept. 24)
- 2023 – Akron (Sept. 2), at Rutgers (Sept. 9), Norfolk State (Sept. 16), Miami (Sept. 23)
- 2024 – at Oklahoma (Aug. 31), Coastal Carolina (Sept 14), at UConn (Oct. 5)
- 2025 – at UMass (Aug. 30), Oklahoma (Sept. 13), at Georgia Tech (Sept. 20)
- 2026 – Rhode Island (Sept. 5), Penn State (Sept. 12), at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 19), UConn (Oct. 10)
- 2027 – at UConn (Sept. 4), at Penn State (Sept. 18), UMass (Oct. 9)
- 2028 – at Oklahoma (Sept. 2), Duke (Sept. 16), UConn (Sept. 30)
If Temple games are canceled, postponed, or played with restricted fan access that prevents a ticket from being used because of the coronavirus pandemic, the school has announced the following choices for the ticket holder:
- Receive a full refund for impacted games.
- Receive 100% credit to your account for future ticket purchases.
- Transfer the balance to the Owl Club to support Temple student-athlete initiatives as a full tax-deductible donation.
Temple recently extended its football season ticket renewal deadline to June 1. Additionally, Temple Athletics is offering three-month payment plans for season-ticket purchases should fans need to space out their payments.