Temple coach Rod Carey said on Monday that quarterback Anthony Russo was having an MRI on his throwing shoulder. On Tuesday, Carey said in a statement: “Anthony did not practice today, hope to have him back on the field tomorrow.”
It turns out that Russo didn’t practice on Wednesday, either. The team is listing him as day to day.
Russo has started all three games this season. He has made 17 consecutive starts and 26 in his career. A right-handed thrower, Russo attempted 63 passes in Saturday’s 41-29 loss at Memphis.
“His throwing shoulder got a little banged up,” Carey said in his Monday press conference.
This season, Russo has completed 68.1% of his passes for 863 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
Temple (1-2 overall and American Athletic Conference) visits Tulane (2-4, 0-4) Saturday at noon.