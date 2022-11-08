The first game of the Diane Richardson era would find Temple on the latter end of a 67-49 scoreline to No. 24-ranked Princeton.

Temple got off to a slow start, entering the second quarter down 20-9. However, the Owls showed life with a 15-4 run to close out the first half and end the period down 28-25. Princeton would outscore the Owls, 39-24 in the second half to earn its first win of the season.

“It is a measure against a Top 25 team,” Richardson said. “I knew that going in that they’re a tough, tough team.”

Stat leaders

Temple (0-1, 0-0 American) guard Jasha Clinton led with a game-high 15 points. Princeton’s (1-0, 0-0 Ivy) Kaitlyn Chen had 14 points on 6-for-10 from the field. Princeton forward Ellie Mitchel dominated the boards with 15 rebounds while guard Julia Cunningham had 5 assists. Clinton was also active on defense, leading the way with three steals while Chen and Cunningham each had two blocks.

What we saw

Temple is a competitive group. A team filled with transfers and a new coaching staff hung with a nationally-ranked teamfor three quarters.

“We had a lot of fouls called on us so we’ve got to watch that and defend without fouling,” Richardson said. “I think we put them on the free throw line 31 times ... all of our bigs fouled out.”

After last week’s scrimmage win over St. Thomas Aquinas, Richardson said she wants her team to shoot 46 percent from three in her first season on the job. In its first game, Temple shot just 29 percent from the field and went 1-for-20 from beyond the arc.

However, Temple’s passing was impressive. Without a ball-stopper like Mia Davis – the program’s all-time leading scorer – on the floor, the Owls had more room to operate and were more focused on creating shots for their teammates, despite what a team total of six assists might suggest.

Game-changing play

Halfway through the third quarter, wing Jalynn Holmes had a chance to cut Temple’s deficit to three. However, Holmes missed an open layup under the basket and the Owls were unable to trim the deficit . Inevitably, it would be the Owls’ inability to find open shots to capitalize on their solid defense for much of the game.

“We’ve got to be more succinct,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to be very careful with our ball security and making sure we’re strong.”

Up next

Temple will regroup and prepare to host its second non-conference foe in Georgetown in the Owls’ home opener on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+).