There were hopes that the Titans-Steelers postponed game would take place on Monday or Tuesday, but that isn’t happening.
Two additional members of the Titans — a player and staff member — tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 11 players and personnel members with positive COVID-19 tests.
- Titans-Steelers game postponed, Serena Williams withdraws from French Open, and more sports news
- Three Titans players test positive for COVID-19, Mark Cuban helps Delonte West check into rehab, and more sports news
- The underdog Miami Heat are headed to the NBA Finals, MLB postseason seeding is set, and more sports news
The additional positive tests ended any hopes of this week’s game being pushed back to Monday or Tuesday, the NFL announced.
“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the NFL said in a statement. “The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”
Moving an NFL game is difficult because there aren’t built-in weeks for this scenario. Every team has 17 weeks to play 16 games, but there could be an easier fix than expected for the Titans-Steelers matchup.
The Titans have a bye in Week 7, and the Steelers' bye is a week later. A quick shuffling of the Steelers' Week 7 matchup with the Ravens to Week 8, since the Ravens and Steelers both have bye’s that week, seems like the easiest solution. That would move the Titans-Steeler game to Week 7.
Hopefully for the NFL’s sake, this is the only time that has to happen. Moving schedule’s around is difficult, but this easy fix is falling right into their lap.
The Titans facilities will remain closed until at least Saturday, and Week 4 will essentially serve as an early bye week for Tennessee and Pittsburgh.
The Houston Astros aren’t exactly the most likable team in MLB, and apparently, they are starting to embrace the villainous role.
Their sign-stealing scandal that led to a World Series Championship was exposed, and some people felt that players got a slap on the wrist. The punishments included forfeiting draft picks and a year suspension for the manager and general manager.
Critics have been hard on the Astros this season, especially since the statistics of most of their key players from the championship run have declined, and so did their record. Houston sneaked into the playoffs against a heavily favored Minnesota Twins team and took care of them in two games.
The surprising finish led to Carlos Correa, one of the members of the 2017 championship team, sharing some words for the critics.
“I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here,” Correa said. “But what are they going to say now?”
Correa’s soundbite won’t make the Astros more likable, but at least the locker room is sticking together. They were lucky enough that fans weren’t allowed because the boo birds would have been singing loud at away games.
The Astros beat a Twins team that went 36-24 and earned the No. 3 seed in the American League. They’ll advance to the ALDS to play the winner of the White Sox-Athletics series.
The irony of the situation is that the series will be played in none other than Dodger Stadium, the home of the team they played in the 2017 World Series.
A big key to winning a championship is keeping your foot on the pedal, even when it looks like you’re in cruise control. The Los Angeles Lakers ran the Miami Heat out of the gym Wednesday with a dominant 116-98 victory.
The Lakers built a 32-point lead after trailing by as many as 13 in the first quarter. If you take Game 1 as an indicator, the Heat look completely overmatched, but that’s not the Lakers' approach.
The Mamba Mentality has infiltrated the Lakers' locker room all postseason, and they’ve adopted Kobe Bryant’s “job’s not finished” approach. So even though the Lakers dominated Game 1, they have the mindset of a team that squeaked out a last-second victory.
“It’s all good, we ain’t satisfied,” LeBron James said. “I like the way we played in that second quarter, third quarter, but the way we ended, that’s unacceptable.”
The Lakers were outscored 31-23 in the fourth quarter. As much attention that was given to the Heat losing Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, first-team All-NBA rookie Kendrick Nunn stepped up and scored 18 points in 15 minutes.
Nunn was so good this season that he arguably had the better rookie year between himself and Tyler Herro. He was lost in the rotation after leaving the team to deal with a personal matter during the seeding bubble games.
By James' statement, the Lakers won’t be caught by surprise if Nunn takes the minutes previously given to Dragic, but Heat fans can hope that he makes a difference.
No team likes to get dominated in front of millions of viewers, so just like James and the Lakers, don’t expect Miami to lay down.