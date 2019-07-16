Tommy Paul grew up in South Jersey, within 30 minutes of Philadelphia. The Voorhees native calls the city home for now after he signed with the Philadelphia Freedoms of World Team Tennis.
While Paul is excited to start the next chapter of his career, the North Carolina-based player is looking forward to being able to do so closer to home.
“My family is pretty excited because they live not too far from here,” Paul said.
Paul has been on the professional circuit for four years, and at 22 he doesn’t look back on his decision to turn pro instead of going the collegiate route. Even back then, Paul knew that he would likely turn pro before even stepping on to the University of Georgia’s campus.
“I told [the coaches] that if I came out with a bunch of good results the last summer before school, then I’m probably going to turn pro” Paul said. “Then I had a really good summer and ended up making the decision.”
The summer that changed the course of his future included two pro wins on the ITF Circuit and winning the French Open junior tournament.
In his four years as a professional Paul has become a top 10 American player. He ranks No. 129 in the world – a career best.
“When I’m healthy I haven’t had too many times where I’ve felt that I’m really struggling,’ Paul said.
Paul hasn’t been immune to injury. He was sidelined with elbow and knee ailments. While he was dealing with his injuries early in 2018, he fell in the rankings, from 149 in January to 392 in July.
“The biggest struggle for me has been being healthy these last three years,” Paul said.
Even with the challenges, Paul has been able to move past his hardship and make the most of this new season.
Some of Paul’s best tennis has come in 2019. He won the USTA Roland Garros Wild Card Challenge, and even when he wasn’t playing his best and lost to No. 4 Dominic Thiem in the round of 128 at the French Open, he found himself getting praise for his play.
“It was tough to get congratulations for losing, but it was still a good match,” Paul said.
Paul is setting his sights on reaching the next level of professional tennis, honing his skills and making sure his body is in condition to make it through the season. He’s looking to break through in all of the Grand Slam events next year, and “Also win all the matches for the Freedoms,” he added.
As for Monday, Paul planned to take it one step at a time and soak in the feeling of playing in front of his family, whom he expected to be in attendance at St. Joseph’s Hagan Arena for his Freedoms debut. He said he didn’t know what to expect, but would run with whatever it was.
“I’m really pumped to play for this team,” Paul said.
Paul won his singles match to help the Freedoms beat the San Diego Aviators, 25-11.