Meet the record-breaking Temple duo ready to track continued success at the Penn Relays

Laura Nicholson knew just how big the Penn Relays were before she moved to the United States from Ireland.

Nicholson, Temple’s distance runner was already showcasing in different international competitions when her Owls teammate in pole vaulter Allie Riches qualified for the Penn Relays during high school.

Although their experiences contrast, both are expected to make an impact at this year’s Penn Relays.

Riches captured the indoor and outdoor pole vault record this year, while Nicholson recently set Temple’s record in the 1500m at 4 minutes and 15 seconds.

“It was exhilarating,” assistant coach Charlotte Imer said of Nicholson’s accomplishment. “That’s the only way I can really describe it. I was genuinely so happy for her because running is a really difficult sport. And there are a lot of highs and lows.”

Imer, who first met Nicholson 10 months ago, remembers when Nicholson ran two impressive laps in the 800m race at the Raleigh Relays this spring. As Nicholson turned the corner on the second lap, her time improved.

Most runners put together their best laps on the first attempt, but Nicholson’s result was an indication of what was to come.

Her road to success was not easy, though, as Nicholson missed a large portion of her collegiate career because she suffered back-to-back stress fractures.

However, those setbacks did not stop her.

“It was really fun actually because it was our home meet,” Nicholson said when describing the moment when she broke the record at the Temple Invitational on April 7. “Everybody was there. Then, I just crossed the line and a lot of my teammates and my friends were just running to the finish line and hugging me and everything.”

Riches, a mid-year transfer from Rider is the only pole vaulter on Temple’s roster.

“She’s really just dedicated and loves the sport,” field coach Kevin Kelly said of Riches. “She will do anything and everything in her ability. She’s got a journal. She writes down every practice, every workout, everything that we do.”

Riches always wants to find an advantage to ensure her success, especially when obstacles arise. Interestingly enough, Franklin Field has a history of challenging pole vault participants. There are two different types of wind that pole vaulters focus on, headwinds and tailwinds. In past years, Riches could not gauge the wind during competitions at Penn, noting that this wind circulates inside of Franklin Field.

“I am honestly looking to make sure that I don’t get knocked over by the wind,” Riches said, adding that she blocks out the wind noise by plugging her ears with tissue paper, which allows her to stay focused.

“I got to make sure that it’s more mentally that I am there, rather than physically because I know physically [that] I will be able to compete,” Riches said. “I just need to keep my head focused on the event, focused on the sport, to make sure the wind doesn’t impact my performance.”

As for Nicholson, she eagerly awaits the competition given her experience last year was not exactly ideal.

She was not satisfied with her results, but this was only a part of Nicholson’s disappointment. Following the 2022 Penn Relays, she caught the flu.

When Nicholson steps onto the track on Thursday, she’s out to finish with her best time of the season in the College Women’s 1500m Championship.

“I don’t want to put a ceiling or limit on her because she’s just on such a roll right now, and she’s really fit,” Imer said about her expectations for Nicholson at the Penn Relays.

Similar to Nicholson, Riches wants to continue to build off her success this weekend.

“Honestly, my goal is to do the best I can when I am there because it’s an amazing meet,” Riches said. “It’s so much fun.”

