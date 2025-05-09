Fans overcome rainy conditions during Day 2 of the Truist Championship: ‘All the real fans are here now’

As Tom Yeager and Ed Spangler waited for the Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa groups to approach the 16th hole, rain sporadically poured down onto the course. Waiting in silence, fans could hear a loud cheer from the crowd surrounding the next hole over.

McIlroy just made a birdie on the 15th.

Unbeknownst to those waiting for McIlroy’s arrival, Spangler — wearing a black rain jacket and gray shorts — jokingly said, “Did he hit a home run?” followed by laughter from the crowd.

Despite the chill in the air, the gray clouds covering the Philadelphia Cricket Club and the wet grass surrounding the Phoenixville natives’ running shoes, they were excited for the action, maybe even more so than they would have been on a sunny day.

“[The rain] helps get rid of all the fair-weather fans,” Spangler said. “All the real fans are here now.”

Day 2 of the Truist Championship wasn’t just a day to enjoy watching their favorite players hit the course. It was a day off from work and it was a day that Spangler, 32, and Yeager, 35, could take a break from being in charge of their kids. No rain was putting a damper on their day.

“It’s been awesome,” Yeager said. “You get to be really close to all the action and experience it with all the other fans here. It’s been awesome, a little rainy but that’s OK.”

As children ran for shelter under their parents’ umbrellas, 54-year-old Greg Wedemeyer stood uncovered by the practice area watching players on the driving range. The Limerick native has been playing golf for over 30 years, hitting the course every weekend.

Fresh off a golf trip to sunny Scottsdale, Ariz., Wedemeyer was prepared to tackle the rain, partially dressed for the occasion.

“Everybody was like, bring your rain gear,” Wedemeyer said. “I think I’m prepared. I have my hiking boots on, and I have a waterproof jacket. I mean maybe shorts weren’t the right option but that’s OK.”

Wedemeyer has played his fair share of courses but he’s never played at the Philadelphia Cricket Club — yet. Although he’s not participating in the action this week, he remembers what it’s like playing in the rain.

“It’s a lot of new gloves,” Wedemeyer said. “A lot of trying to keep your clubs dry and a lot more clothing than you’re used to when you normally tee off. … I don’t think it’s going to affect them that much, these guys are pretty used to playing in the rain and a lot of their rain gear is pretty top of the line.”

Similar to players, fans tried to stay dry, wearing ponchos and rain boots as they sloshed through the muddy grounds of the viewing areas. Standing outside of the fan experience tent, as rain drops stained the signs surrounding him, South Jersey native Louis Grispino patiently waited with rain aggressively rattling off the top of his umbrella.

“I saw the forecast earlier in the week but it’s nothing I didn’t expect,” Grispino said. “The rest of the day I’m hoping to see some great shots. There’s probably less of a crowd today because of the weather and we’re here to have a good time. I’m ready for the rain.”