Fans get hands-on, ‘Go Birds’ makes the broadcast, Philly-themed merch, and more from Day 1 of the Truist

After a fun day hosting the pro-am and the Creator Classic, the Philadelphia Cricket Club felt different on Thursday morning. Instead of watching Philly athletes, influencers, and amateurs hit the course, fans were looking forward to watching the best of the best compete on Day 1 of the Truist Championship.

The Cricket Club welcomed thousands of spectators who took in the sights as they watched of their favorite players — including pros like Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Rickie Fowler. But there was more than just the golf taking place on the course. Throughout the event, fans engaged in interactive activities, let out a few “Go Birds” chants, and even club member Kyle Lowry made another appearance.

Here are some of the highlights from Thursday’s action …

Fans get hands-on

There are plenty of activities to keep fans busy as they wait for their favorite players to tee off. As soon as you walk into the Fan Experience tent — located across from the 18th hole — a room decorated with painted handprints can be seen through a door to the right. Underneath each handprint reads a number of names followed by “was here.”

“The opening to the door wasn’t here at first,” said golf trick shot artist Ryan Rustand, better known as Coach Rusty. “It was closed off so I couldn’t hear anyone out there. I was trying to interact with kids and the first kid kept coming back and watching me. So, I told him to put his hand up on the wall and I painted the outline of his hand and wrote his name on there. Pete was the first one.”

From there, the 34-year-old Florida native made it part of his routine. The PGA Tour reached out to him through social media, where he has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, and asked him to paint live during the tournament. Enclosed in a clear room in front of spectators who come and go, Rustand has started working on a new painting — using foam golf balls, a bucket of paint and a club.

“I did golf trick shots for like eight or nine years and got kind of burnt out and wanted a new outlet and I landed on art,” Rustand said. “I basically hit paint on a canvas with the golf club. You get a cool impact.”

Fans can watch Rustand paint live in the tent throughout the day. But if he happens to be taking a break, there’s a golf simulator located next to his room. The simulator includes a mini game with the goal of hitting targets to gain points and avoiding trees, which will make players lose 50 points.

The tent also includes photo ops and an opportunity to leave a message that will forever be immortalized in a GOLF sign, meant to replicate the iconic Philadelphia LOVE sign. Fans can sign a golf ball and place it onto the sign, which is looking for a permanent home in Philly with a nonprofit organization.

“The fan experience has been really fun,” said 58-year-old West Chester native Mike Medrow. “They have some simulations in there that have been great — and the fan shop was excellent. It’s really good to see so many fans out for such a beautiful event.”

And for parents attending the event with their children, the Truist Championship offers a Kids Zone, presented by Nemours Children’s Health. It’s located next to the driving range, as it prepares the next generation of golfers, giving them a space to practice their short game with mini golf or challenge themselves to a game of Wii golf.

Philly-themed merch

Fans, make sure you bring your wallets with you. The fan shop includes plenty of Philly-themed golf accessories and apparel — including golf towels, hats, and T-shirts. One Philly golf towel has the word “Philly” written across the front with images of the city and the Liberty Bell inside.

The shop, located across from the Fan Experience tent, holds a variety of golf clothing brands, such as lululemon, Eastside Golf, Puma, Nike, and Jason Kelce’s brand Underdog. A full haul of some of the merchandise can be found here.

‘Go Birds’ makes the broadcast

The 76ers weren’t the only Philly sports team getting some love on the course during Day 1 of the Truist Championship.

Although Jason Kelce wasn’t in attendance after competing in the pro-am, the Eagles had their own time to shine on the course. After McIlroy teed off on the fourth hole, the first “Go Birds” cheer of the tournament could be heard from the crowd.

Although it was the first detected on the broadcast, we’re sure it won’t be the last.

“Philly’s home of the best sports fans there are,” said 21-year-old Elverson native Nolan Ficco. “So, it doesn’t get much better than this. The PGA Tour doesn’t come around here often. It’s a different experience.”

McIlroy daps up Kyle Lowry

Hundreds of fans surrounded the practice area, silently watching the defending champion McIlroy as he prepared to compete in Day 1 of the Truist Championship. Replacing his wedge with a wood, McIlroy connected with the ball — letting out a loud noise from his club that 17-year-old fan Cole Ficco labeled “magic.”

“Honestly, I can’t even describe it,” Ficco said. “His swing is like nothing I’ve ever heard before. There’s so much power.”

Tensions were high among players, but McIlroy still wore a smile on his face as he drove up to his first tee box of the day. Upon his arrival, fans let out a few words of encouragement. “Let’s go, big dog,” one fan yelled out as McIlroy approached Sixers guard Kyle Lowry, dapping him up.

After competing in the pro-am and Creator Classic on Wednesday, the six-time All-Star Lowry decided to walk with McIlroy and enjoy the experience as a spectator.