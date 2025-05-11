Moms engage in self-care while spending Mother’s Day at the Truist: ‘Golf is fun and moms should enjoy it’

Standing beside his mother, Miles Zalasky clinched his small gray wolf teddy bear in one hand and held her leg in another. As the sun reflected off his bright blue eyes, he looked up at his mother, Ann, as they received a high five from Ludvig Aberg in front of the 16th hole.

“This was the perfect day to spend Mother’s Day,” Ann Zalasky said. “I like being outside, I like sports and it gets everybody together.”

The Philadelphia natives have been volunteering at the Truist Championship all week, helping at the concession stand. But now it was time for Ann, 42, to enjoy her day watching the action on the course.

Instead of her routine Mother’s Day morning run, the Springside Chestnut Hill cross-country coach enjoyed the day with her husband, Brian, and her two sons, Miles and Owen.

“We’re going to walk for miles today so that equates to the same thing [as my morning runs],” she said. “It’s just a great family friendly atmosphere.”

On the final day of the Truist Championship, strollers crowded the walkways as moms spent their Mother’s Day watching the pros compete. When they weren’t holding their kids back from running onto the course, they were letting them roam free at the Kids Zone.

Wearing a bright yellow Aronimink polo shirt and shorts decorated in stars, 3-year-old Betsy Lobasso climbed into the golf cart in the Kids Zone, ready for a photo op as she pretended to beep the horn.

She was joined by her mother, Melissa; her father, Daniel; and her 1-year-old sister, Eleanor. Melissa, 37, held both daughters on her lap as she posed inside the golf cart for a family photo. When she got the invite to the Truist Championship from her colleagues at Comcast Business, she knew it was the perfect place to spend her Mother’s Day.

“It’s a gorgeous day and I was so thrilled to get to bring my family here for Mother’s Day,” she said. “I brought them over, which probably isn’t the norm for most moms but I’m looking forward to being with my family. It’s such a beautiful day being in Philly and seeing the Philadelphia market embrace golf.

“Golf is fun and moms should enjoy it. Kids can run around. You have to keep them a little quiet, but it’s awesome. We may skip naps today.”

When the women wanted to step away from the action, they could head over for some self-care inside the Mom Lounge in the Fan Experience tent. The lounge offered complimentary manicures, massage chairs, and foods and beverages.

After two hours touring the courses, Joanna Rhodes, 50, and her mother-in-law Gladys Rhodes, 82, were ready to relax. Stepping into the closed-off area, they could see two large massage chairs, two nail artists at work, and televisions across the wall to stay involved in the action.

After a massage, Joanna was ready to watch Rory McIlroy on the course alongside her husband Travis Rhodes, the executive vice president and Pennsylvania and New Jersey Regional president of Truist.

“We typically spend Mother’s Day as a family,” Joanna Rhodes said. “Family is important and this is a fantastic venue to be at today. Philadelphia Cricket is amazing. The weather is wonderful and the hospitality has been great.”

When Gladys was asked what she was looking forward to the most this Mother’s Day, she responded, “Just being together as a family.”