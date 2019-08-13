Austin Barbin, who has enjoyed a successful summer in local junior tournaments, shot a 2-over-par 72 Monday to lead Philadelphia-area contestants in the opening round of qualifying at the U.S. Amateur Championship in Pinehurst, N.C.
Playing the No. 4 course at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, Barbin, 18, of Elkton, Md., added up an interesting scorecard that included an eagle, three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey.
Barbin, who plays out of Loch Nairn Golf Club, has won the Golf Association of Philadelphia Junior Boys championship as well as the GAP Christman Cup and the Philadelphia PGA Junior championship. He also captured state junior titles in Maryland and Delaware. He is entering his freshman year at the University of Maryland.
Nate Menon, a redshirt sophomore at Stanford who is from Wyomissing and LedgeRock Golf Club, had a 73 on the No. 4 course. Roland Massimino, a New Hope-Solebury High graduate who just completed his eligibility at Kansas State, posted a 74 on Pinehurst No. 2, while Wake Forest senior Kyle Sterbinsky, of Yardley, shot a 74 at No. 4.
Drexel senior Connor Schmidt shot even-par 35 on his second nine in a round of 76 on the No. 2 course. His Dragons teammate, Michael Cook, shot a 77 at No. 4, as did Temple junior Dawson Anders.
After Tuesday’s second round, the field of 312 players will be reduced to the low 64 for Wednesday’s start of match play. Barbin is in a tie for 74th.