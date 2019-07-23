Philadelphia’s Michael Cook, who just completed his college golf career at Drexel, and Nate Menon of Wyomissing each carded 36-hole scores of 8-under-par 136 in the storm-delayed U.S. Amateur qualifier to earn berths in next month’s championship at Pinehurst, N.C.
Cook, 23, posted 14 birdies in firing rounds of 69 and 67 at Bidermann Golf Club in Wilmington while Menon, 20, who is entering his redshirt sophomore year at Stanford, checked in with scores of 67 and 69.
Play was halted Monday afternoon because of thunderstorms. When competition resumed Tuesday, Cook had seven holes remaining and Menon needed to play nine more.
Cook is the second member of Drexel’s 2018-19 team to qualify for the U.S. Amateur. Connor Schmidt, who led the Dragons in stroke average, advanced in his qualifier earlier this month in Charleston, W.Va.
The U.S. Amateur begins Aug. 12 with qualifying on Pinehurst’s No. 2 and No. 4 courses.