Cruz faced Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207. Garbrandt won the bout by unanimous decision to become the new UFC Bantamweight Champ. This was The Dominator’s first loss in almost 10 years. We dug a little deeper and found out that Cruz was dealing with plantar fascia tendinitis and that made it difficult for him to walk. Cruz was expected to then face Jimmie Rivera on Dec. 30, 2017, at UFC 219, however, he suffered a broken arm and he was forced to pull from the card. Cruz had a fight lined up with John Lineker on Jan. 26, 2019 at UFC 233. Once again, Dominick suffered an injury, his shoulder, and pulled out of the fight.