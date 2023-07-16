Union takeaways: Chris Donovan helps Union secure victory, Andre Blake makes return to lineup

Without top scorer Julián Carranza, the Union found socring in unlikely places to defeat New York City FC at Subaru Park, 2-1, Saturday night.

José Martínez’s first half goal was his second of the season, while Chris Donovan’s insurance marker in the second half was the first of the 22-year old’s MLS career.

“I was hoping that my first MLS goal would be here,” Donovan said.

Donovan, who played his collegiate career at Drexel, helped the Union secure its fifth straight victory against NYC FC, including their second win against the rival club this season. The Union extend their regular season unbeaten streak at Subaru Park to 21 straight matches.

Blake’s return

The Union’s star goalkeeper Andre Blake made his return to the lineup for the first time since June 10. Blake has been busy captaining Jamaica to the semifinal of the Concacaf Gold Cup, and Jamaica’s loss to Mexico on Wednesday allowed Blake to suit up once again at Subaru Park.

“We get him back, and it’s pretty seamless,” said Union coach Jim Curtin. “He jumps in the goal, makes big saves when we need it. I thought tonight, we did a good job as a team, really limiting New York City.”

Saturday’s start also marked Blake’s 221st regular season game played with the Union, tying former Union defender Ray Gaddis for most in club history.

Blake made his renewed presence felt early, denying a free kick that was headed on goal by NYC FC’s Keaton Parks in the 20th minute.

The Union struck first when Martínez darted forward and buried a cross pass from Quinn Sullivan past NYC FC keeper Luis Barraza. The midfielder gave the Union 1-0 lead into the half.

“I think the hard work that I put in, and I give it my all, and knowing that I have the support of the fans is amazing,” Martínez said via an interpreter. “I was not expecting that at all, but I’m extremely thankful. As long as I’m here in Philadelphia, I’m gonna give it my all for the fans.”

Shifting lineups

The Union attack was without its leading scorer on Saturday after Carranza received a red card for violent conduct at the end of Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Nashville.

Curtin also subbed captain Alejandro Bedoya, with Jesus Bueno entering the game to replace him in the 26th minute. The midfielder left the pitch with a quad injury that nagged him earlier this season.

“Our group, third game of the week, had a little bit of rotation. I thought we had some really big performances from guys,” Curtin said. “Obviously difficult to lose Ale, and obviously be short handed with Julián with the red card. But again, this group is such a strong cohesive unit that the next guy always steps up.”

A strong showing against Nashville earned 19-year old Quinn Sullivan the start on Saturday in Carranza’s place.

“I thought Quinn gave us good minutes again too,” Curtin said. “Really worked his tail off, and found some tough spaces and created a lot of havoc and had a great assist. So, good performance from the young guys for sure.”

Sullivan did have a miscue in the second half. After finding himself double teamed by two NYC FC defenders, he passed the ball directly to a wide open NYC FC player. The Union quickly regained possession, however, so damage was minimal.

Hometown hero

Sullivan was subbed off for Donovan in the 75th minute of the game. In the 81st minute, Donovan dribbled the ball out of reach of an NYC FC defender and a diving Barraza to find himself alone in front of the empty goal for an easy tap-in, the first of his career.

“It’s always easier, the less minutes you have in your legs,” Donovan said. “The instructions when you go in, are just run, do the extra work, because you know, Danny and Mikael might be tired because they’ve been playing 70 minutes already, so I just had to do a little extra, and it paid off.”

Donovan’s goal proved crucial to the Union victory, as NYC FC quickly rebounded with a strike from Andres Jassan to cut the Union lead in half. Blake fended off several dangerous chances in extra time to hang onto the win.

“We scored a scrappy goal by Chris, just by you know, back pressure, and working hard. Sometimes in this game, you get rewarded,” Curtin said. “The harder you work, I just always say good things happen. And that was a good goal for Chris.”