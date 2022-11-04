As second-half stoppage time dwindled and Subaru Park was mere seconds from bedlam, a longtime supporter ran up to this reporter, gave him an impromptu hug and elatedly screamed, “Never forget this team was started by four [expletive] in a bar!”

To which another who overheard replied, “Yes, and don’t forget [former CEO and operating partner] Nick Sakiewicz’s gold American Express!”

If anyone would recall the origins of a Union team that was announced in 2009 as MLS’s 16th franchise, it would be members — past and present — of its most ardent supporters club, the Sons of Ben.

In the Union’s 3-1 defeat of New York City FC, the concrete and metal supporters section known as the River End quaked as thousands jumped, hugged, cried, and cheered a team that will play Los Angeles FC on Saturday (4 p.m., Fox 29) for a chance to win its first MLS Cup, arguably the biggest soccer title in North America.

In between the jubilation that followed long after referee Alan Chapman’s final whistle, a few members of the SOB told The Inquirer what it meant to witness the moment in the house built for the team, now in its 13th year of existence but 16 since being conceived inside that memorable Philly bar.

Corey Furlan

A founding member of the Sons of Ben, who alongside Brian James and Brad Youtz was one of the four in that bar leading the charge to bring Philly an MLS franchise.

“I’m not off cloud nine yet from Sunday. Especially after what happened last year and to have another bite at the apple. Teams don’t get to just run it back a year later, which just made it that much sweeter. At no point during that [NYCFC] game, even when New York scored, did I waver. I was like, ‘We’re winning this game.’ A couple of world-class saves from [goalkeeper] Andre Blake and an avalanche of goals in the second half and here we are.

“It was just an incredible experience to be there, to literally see the emotion pour out of people. That building was like something I’d never seen in my life. I’m not kidding, it felt like I was at an Eagles game. I’ll be out there for MLS Cup to watch this team win it. After all we as fans have gone through and had to endure and still kept strong, still kept spending money on trips, believing that this team would get things right, it feels so rewarding to have stuck to the vision and have been around to see this entire process come true.”

Tim Sosar

Former Sons of Ben vice president. Been an SOB “since the team’s inception.”

“This makes up for all the angry emails I got wondering what we’re going to do as a group to try and get something better out of the team. This makes up for the years of disappointing endings. Of unmet expectations. This is a major step forward. There’s still some unfinished business yet, as we have to win the Cup, but it’s an amazing feeling that certainly erases a lot of bad memories.”

Meg Torpy

Sons of Ben, founding member and Union season ticket holder since 2010

“When the opportunity came to get season tickets for a new team from Philadelphia, I was overwhelmed by thinking about how many people I knew had season tickets for the Eagles that had been in the family for decades. And I thought, wouldn’t this be great to have this legacy for myself or for my family? So in 2010, I became a season-ticket holder and would never go back. I love this club. To be in my generation, and to be a fan of something in its beginnings, in its infancy, before any of this was ever here or even possible, it’s magical. We need to win the Cup and I truly believe we can do it. It’s just been really wonderful to see this realized.”

Pablo Parientes

Sons of Ben member and capo stand hype man.

“This is everything I’ve been waiting for since I was 9-years-old. Like my whole life. I’ve been waiting to see this team lift the trophy in this stadium. And every time it’s something tragic, every single time. We lose in penalties in the [U.S. Open Cup], or in extra time in the Open Cup, you know? Look at last season when COVID-19 takes out 11 of our players. We’ve been waiting for this for so long. It all started with us, with the fans. Wow, I don’t even know what to say. This is everything. It’s awesome. That’s it.”

Rich Ransom

Longtime Sons of Ben member, tifo and capo stand leader.

“It’s a long time coming. I remember those days in 2013, 2014 when we were still getting beaten by lesser teams and getting blown out by the good ones to come full circle now to this moment. It’s huge. I had all the nerves up because you remember from last year in an MLS Cup playoff, anything can happen. So I walked in here and it was just bundles of nerves that just kept getting unwound and unwound. Now? Celebrate. Put it to you this way, I’m not going to work in the morning. This is just so awesome. For me and for all of us.”