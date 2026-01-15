Philly is Unrivaled women’s basketball doubleheader at Xfinity Mobile Arena is sold out

Unrivaled has sold out its upcoming Philly takeover event at Xfinity Mobile Arena, a Comcast Spectacor official confirmed to The Inquirer on Thursday.

The 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, which launched last year in Miami, is taking its season on the road in Year 2. The first Unrivaled event outside suburban Miami will be Jan. 30 in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Xfinity Mobile Arena, which has a capacity of 21,000 and is owned by Comcast Spectacor, will be by far the biggest venue Unrivaled has played in. The league’s usual venue in Medley, Fla., Sephora Arena, was built just for Unrivaled and holds just 850 seats.

The event, which will feature a doubleheader between four of Unrivaled’s eight teams, Breeze vs. Phantom and Rose vs. Lunar Owls, is set to bring young stars like Paige Bueckers (Breeze) and Cameron Brink (Breeze), in addition to Philly natives Natasha Cloud (Phantom) and Kahleah Copper (Rose), to South Philly.

The doubleheader comes on the heels of the W

NBA’s announcement in June 2025 that Philadelphia will be home to an expansion franchise, with play set to begin in 2030.

If you missed out on purchasing, tickets are available for resale on platforms like StubHub and Ticketmaster, starting at $111.15 for the upper deck as of Thursday afternoon.