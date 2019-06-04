Philadelphia-area golfers came up empty in their attempt to earn a spot in next week’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach during Monday’s 36-hole sectional qualifying competition.
One of the closest calls came from Vince Covello, a Web.com Tour pro who has lived in Springfield and Havertown and played at Llanerch Country Club. Covello shot rounds of 74 and 72 for a 2-over-par 146 total at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md., but missed qualifying for one of the four available spots by four strokes.
Two-time U.S. Open contestant Chris Crawford of Bensalem fell five strokes short after firing rounds of 73 and 75 for 148 at Old Oaks and Century Country Clubs in Purchase, N.Y. That site also had four spots in the Open up for grabs.
Devon’s Billy Stewart, the winner of last year’s Philadelphia Open and an assistant pro at the ACE Club, played at a qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, populated by a number of PGA Tour pros but did not advance after rounds of 74 and 76. A total of 14 players qualified.