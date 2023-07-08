Reports: Sixers restricted free agent Paul Reed signs three-year offer sheet with the Jazz

Restricted free agent Paul Reed has signed a three-year offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, according to multiple reports, which the 76ers have 48 hours to match. ESPN reports the offer sheet is for $23 million.

The 24-year-old Reed emerged as the Sixers’ backup center in the second half of last season, averaging 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in a career-high 69 regular-season games. He has become a fan favorite because of his high-energy playing style and “BBall Paul” nickname.

This news comes less than two days after forward Montrezl Harrell surprisingly agreed to re-sign a one-year deal with the Sixers, despite losing the backup job to Reed and initially declining his player option for 2023-24 in order to become an unrestricted free agent. Earlier this week, the Sixers also agreed to sign center Mo Bamba to a one-year contract.

Reed, a 2020 second-round draft pick out of DePaul, was the G League’s Most Valuable Player while playing for the Delaware Blue Coats his rookie season. He split time between the Sixers and Blue Coats during the 2021-22 campaign, but ascended into that backup center job during the playoffs.

Reed’s offer sheet reportedly has an interesting quirk: While the first season of the contract is fully guaranteed, the next two seasons also become guaranteed if Reed’s team advances to the playoffs’ second round in 2023-24. The Jazz are still rebuilding after trading former stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last summer, while the Sixers are in win-now mode while anchored by reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid.

