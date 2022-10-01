Villanova made a statement on Saturday afternoon, maintaining a lead throughout the entire game that led them to rout Maine, 45-20.

Following a close, 49-42, loss to Monmouth last weekend, the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) came back and captured their first conference win of the season against the winless Black Bears (0-4, 0-1 CAA).

Villanova scored on its first two drives taking over a 10-0 lead with five minutes and 45 seconds in the first quarter.

Even when Maine’s Montigo Moss scored the Black Bears’ first touchdown, narrowing the deficit to 10-7 with 34 seconds in the first quarter, Villanova answered back compiling three more touchdowns, all from senior receiver Jaaron Hayek, to take a 31-14 lead into the locker room at the half. It would prove a momentum shift the Wildcats carried the rest of the game as they cruised to victory.

What we saw

Entering Saturday, Villanova had struggled to defend the run, giving up 276 yards per game, including 472 yards to Army and 321 to Monmouth in their last two games. But against Maine, the Wildcats held the Black Bears to 108 yards on 22 carries.

The Wildcats’ defense prevented Maine’s offense from long rushes and filling those gaps within the lines, forcing Maine to throw the ball.

With its run game stalled, Maine quarterback Joe Fagnano looked to the pass. But Villanova defensive back Jalen Goodman put the game away by intercepting Fagnano, converting a pick-six, taking to give the Wildcats the eventual 45-20 with 8 minutes and 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Breakthrough play

Leading 10-7 with just over eight minutes to play in the second quarter, Villanova opted to go for the first down on fourth-and-1 from Maine’s 30-yard line rather than kicking the field goal.

Jackson capitalized on the opportunity, finding space up the middle and running for five yards to get the first down. Three plays later junior quarterback Connor Watkins connected with Hayek in the endzone, extending the Wildcats’ lead to 17-10.

Standout performance

The Villanova offense was powered by the quarterback and wide receiver duo Watkins and Hayek as the pair combined for four touchdowns. Watkins finished with 255 yards and completed 13-of-16 passes. This was also the junior quarterback’s first game without an interception since Week 1.

Hayek finished with 159 yards on five receptions for an average of 31.8 yards per catch. Prior to the win over Maine, the senior only had two touchdowns on the season.

Next opponent

Villanova has a bye week before traveling to face Richmond on Oct. 15 (3:30 p.m., FloSports). The Wildcats have won their last three matchups against the Spiders including a 34-27 win at home last season.