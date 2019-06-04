Local participants in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas. Men’s competition will be Wednesday and Friday; the women will compete Thursday and Saturday.

Penn

Nia Akins, Jr., women’s 800 meters

Colin Daly, Jr., men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase

Uchechi Nwogwugwu, So., women’s 400

Ashley Anumba, So., women’s discus

Sean Clark, Jr., men’s pole vault

Mayyi Mahama, Fr., women’s hammer throw

Anna Peyton Malizia, Sr., women’s high jump

Marc Minichello, Fr., men’s javelin

Akins, Nwogwugwu, Skyla Wilson (Fr.), Cecil Ene (Jr.), Elena Brown-Soler (Jr.), women’s 4x400 relay

Villanova

Caroline Alcorta, Sr., women’s 5,000 and 10,000 meters

Saana Barnes, Fr., women’s high jump

Casey Comber, Jr., men’s 1,500

Logan Wetzel, Jr., men’s 1,500

Other locals

Danielle Steff (Rancocas Valley), Sr., Monmouth , women’s javelin

Allie Wilson (Strath Haven), Sr., Monmouth, women’s 800 meters

Gabrielle Wilkinson (Friends’ Central), Fr., Florida, women’s 800

Chris Mirabelli (Holy Cross), Sr., Rutgers, men’s javelin

Alek Sauer (Pennsbury), Sr., Columbia, men’s 800

Lotte Black (Wissahickon), Jr., Rhode Island, women’s 1,500

Anna Juul (Unionville), So., Harvard, women’s 1,500

Sydni Townsend (Neumann-Goretti), Fr., Pittsburgh, women’s 400 hurdles

Miles Green (St. Joseph’s Prep), Fr., Virginia Tech, men’s 400 hurdles