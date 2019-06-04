Local participants in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas. Men’s competition will be Wednesday and Friday; the women will compete Thursday and Saturday.
Nia Akins, Jr., women’s 800 meters
Colin Daly, Jr., men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase
Uchechi Nwogwugwu, So., women’s 400
Ashley Anumba, So., women’s discus
Sean Clark, Jr., men’s pole vault
Mayyi Mahama, Fr., women’s hammer throw
Anna Peyton Malizia, Sr., women’s high jump
Marc Minichello, Fr., men’s javelin
Akins, Nwogwugwu, Skyla Wilson (Fr.), Cecil Ene (Jr.), Elena Brown-Soler (Jr.), women’s 4x400 relay
Caroline Alcorta, Sr., women’s 5,000 and 10,000 meters
Saana Barnes, Fr., women’s high jump
Casey Comber, Jr., men’s 1,500
Logan Wetzel, Jr., men’s 1,500
Danielle Steff (Rancocas Valley), Sr., Monmouth , women’s javelin
Allie Wilson (Strath Haven), Sr., Monmouth, women’s 800 meters
Gabrielle Wilkinson (Friends’ Central), Fr., Florida, women’s 800
Chris Mirabelli (Holy Cross), Sr., Rutgers, men’s javelin
Alek Sauer (Pennsbury), Sr., Columbia, men’s 800
Lotte Black (Wissahickon), Jr., Rhode Island, women’s 1,500
Anna Juul (Unionville), So., Harvard, women’s 1,500
Sydni Townsend (Neumann-Goretti), Fr., Pittsburgh, women’s 400 hurdles
Miles Green (St. Joseph’s Prep), Fr., Virginia Tech, men’s 400 hurdles