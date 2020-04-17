The way Von Miller became the latest athlete to test positive for COVID-19 should serve as another eye-opener.
Miller said he took the coronavirus seriously. He had only left home to get food, but he still became the second NFL player to announce a positive COVID-19 test. (Rams center Brian Allen was the first.)
“I have people coming in the home in and out, workers, maids, people that do plumbing, everyday stuff,” Miller told the TODAY show on Friday. “But it was nothing crazy. I coughed and here we are.”
Miller said his symptoms started with a cough that worsened over time. Miller also has asthma and uses a nebulizer before football games and practices. His assistant urged him to get tested after his symptoms appeared.
“It all started with a simple cough,” Miller said. “I’m shocked. We’ve been taking this serious since day one.”
Miller also said that he has left home “maybe four times” in the last four weeks and didn’t get out of the car once. The Broncos All-Pro linebacker said he is feeling better, but still dealing with the virus.
Safety Jamal Adams deserves to be one of the highest-paid in the NFL, so the Jets’ clock has started ticking.
Adams is skipping voluntary OTAs and minicamp. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets haven’t expressed interest in extending Adams.
The Jets may fumble the opportunity to secure one of the best safeties in football. Adams has made two Pro Bowls in his first three seasons, and he was named an All-Pro last year. This is the type of player you build your defense around.
As Schefter said in his report, this isn’t the first time Adams’ name has popped up in trade rumors. The Texas native was rumored to be on the move to the Cowboys last season, and he didn’t take the rumors well.
“Not saying I’m the greatest ever. But you shouldn’t tell a guy you are the cornerstone of the team on Friday, that you won’t be moved, and then negotiate terms with other teams 3 days later ... But look, I’m at peace with everything! It’s all Luv!" Adams said on Twitter last October.
If the Jets trade Adams, they better get a substantial package. Teams would be lining up to sign a 24-year old safety that has at least 75 tackles, two sacks and nine tackles for loss in each of his first three seasons. The Cowboys, Eagles, Panthers and Browns are teams that could use a safety. The price would be expensive, but Adams has proven he’s on a pace to be one of the all-time greats at safety.
Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd’s decisions to skip college basketball and go to the G-League, the official developmental league of the NBA, sent shockwaves around the country and even caused mass overreaction about the NCAA’s future.
Let’s start with what we know: Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd chose the G-League over playing college basketball. Green is expected to receive a $500,000 contract, a full college scholarship, and will face tougher competition than the collegiate level, which should make his transition to the NBA easier. The two prospects will play for a new G-League team in Los Angeles.
Todd and Green have started what could be a shift of top high school players taking this route. The full scholarship, plus financial security is something the NCAA can’t match. And this is just the beginning, because Green and Todd aren’t the first top-tier recruits in recent history to reject the NCAA, they’re just the first with the G-League opportunity.
The NCAA will survive. Yes, it will get fewer players like Zion Williamson, John Wall, Derrick Rose or Anthony Davis but remember, there was a time when high school players could jump straight to the NBA. LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Dwight Howard never played college basketball, but Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Ray Allen and Dwyane Wade played in college before entering the pros. The one-and-done era was just that — an era.
Kennedy Chandler, one of the top 2021 prospects, has already confirmed that he will play college basketball despite G-League interest. This is the best result for all parties involved. College basketball will continue to be magical, and the G-League is about to see what kind of tricks it can perform.
The WNBA’s Virtual Draft will be held tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN. This will be the first virtual draft held, and the biggest live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic halted live sports.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the picks live on the broadcast. Each of the top 10 prospects will take part remotely.
Oregon’s do-it-all guard Sabrina Ionescu is expected to be the No. 1 pick by the New York Liberty. The Liberty are the lone team that played in the WNBA’s inaugural 1997 season yet to win a championship.
I will be posting live updates on Inquirer.com of the WNBA’s Draft coverage, so be sure to follow along.