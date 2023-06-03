Sixers managing partner Josh Harris takes another step in bid to buy Washington Commanders

Josh Harris’ bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders appears to be taking a big step forward.

Harris, the Sixers’ managing partner, is scheduled to meet with the NFL finance committee Wednesday in New York, according to a report by the Washington Post. Harris reportedly has offered assurances that he will make necessary adjustments to his $6.05 billion deal to buy the franchise to win approval from the league’s owners.

If all goes well Wednesday, the deal would be put to a vote by owners as soon as later this month or early July, though timing depends on the availability of owners and the resolution of issues with Harris and his group’s bid as well as with current Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and the NFL.

According to the Post, the committee is questioning the structure of the deal, which it believes to be above the $1.1 billion debt limit for team acquisitions. The committee also plans to work with Harris on tax-related issues, and Harris’ group reportedly regarded the adjustments as “very manageable.”

There is optimism, based off Harris’ assurances, that the eight-owner committee will recommend the Harris group’s bid. The deal must be ratified by 24 of the 32 owners, who generally follow the committee’s recommendation, according to the Post.

Snyder has owned the franchise, an NFC East rival of the Eagles, since 1999. In his 24-year tenure, the team has largely struggled, posting just six winning records, winning the division four times, and never making it out of the divisional round of the playoffs. Along with the Sixers, Harris also is a part-owner of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, a Metropolitan Division foe of the Flyers.