We Golf Now wants to change the face — and color — of golf. Here’s how it hopes to do it.

Fifteen-year-old Elyse Turner‘s first and brief introduction to golf was as an eighth grader at Masterman Middle School. After growing fond of the game, she eventually decided to join We Golf Now, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization with the goal to inspire more Black and Brown youth to get involved in golf and the business side of the sport.

“Golf is changing,” said hip-hop artist, entrepreneur, and We Golf Now founder Chill Moody. “It‘s having a big moment, especially in Philadelphia. And we’re going to make sure that the culture doesn’t get left behind when this new industry booms.”

We Golf Now was inspired by Moody posting his first Instagram video of him golfing. After receiving comments asking for tips on the course, the 40-year-old wanted to find a way “to continue to give back to the youth, grow the game, and grow the culture.”

But he also wanted remind people that, as its name suggests, “we golf now.”

“The idea behind the name came because I just would say it all the time,” Moody said. “I felt it when I walked on a golf course, some guys would look at me a little weird like, ‘What‘s this guy doing golfing?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we golf now.’ It was like a pop-my-chest-out type situation, but it was also a call to action to my squad and to the culture.”

We Golf Now offers free lessons throughout the winter, fall, and spring. Most of the kids involved in the program had never swung a club before, meaning most don’t even own their own set. Thanks to their partnership with Five Iron Golf, they don’t need to. The winter session takes place at the indoor golf simulator facility in Philadelphia, with all the clubs provided. Meanwhile, last fall, We Golf Now hit the course at Walnut Lane in partnership with First Tee, and last spring they were at Strawberry Green driving range in Fairmount Park.

“I really like being on the course,” Turner said. “With the breeze on my face while hitting the ball. But [the simulators] actually taught me how to better improve on my swing.”

But it wasn’t until last summer that Turner decided to add yet another hobby to her already busy schedule: joining We Golf Now. When the tenth grader isn’t in class at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science, she participates in more than five different extracurriculars.

A typical weekly schedule for Turner looks like this: Mondays and Thursdays consist of flag football from 4:30 to 6 p.m., followed by dance classes from 6 to 7 p.m. On Tuesdays and Fridays, she meets with her performance dance team from 5 to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, she helps with choreographing her friend’s quinceañera from noon to 3 p.m. And on Sundays, she often practices her newest hobby, golf.

None of this would be possible without the support of her mother, Danielle Kellogg, who quit her job as a full-time nanny to get more involved in Turner‘s life before she heads off to college.

“I make it work,” Kellogg said. “That‘s the only way I can explain it. I quit my job. I don’t want to be that parent that the kid grows up like you were never there and you were always at work, you were always worried about [the] business. So, I just took it upon myself to spend these next couple of years investing in her and being as involved as I can be.”

Despite a packed schedule, Turner still finds time to act as a mentor for 32 eighth graders, serves on the school’s committee, and joined the school’s wrestling team. Then came golf.

“I love golf,” Turner said. “It‘s just fun hitting a ball and seeing how far you can hit it. It‘s peaceful. I just wanted to get better because I haven’t played for a while. So, this was my opportunity.”

It‘s an opportunity that Moody is happy — and works hard — to provide.

To raise money for the nonprofit organization, We Golf Now sells their own golf balls and hosts special events such as their third annual nicethings Invitational, which will take place on Aug. 10, with proceeds benefiting the organization. Moody even sells tequila transfusions from his nicethings brand to support We Golf Now.

“I think he’s doing the most amazing job,” Kellogg said. “Especially for the underserved youth in the city. We need this. We need programs like this. He’s so amazing for our communities and I’m grateful for him and thankful for him. Just for my daughter to be able to have access to this, because I don’t know if I would be able to afford a golf program outside of school. So, I just think this is absolutely amazing what he’s doing.”

Thanks to We Golf Now, Turner hopes to make golf a regular part of her already busy routine for years to come. When asked if she plans on playing golf in the future, she responded “Yes, I do.”

“Chill Moody, he’s just really inspiring. I learned a lot of things from him, and he actually got me really into golf.”