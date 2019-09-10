The Wells Fargo Center, as part of its $265 million renovation initiative, unveiled two signature projects on Tuesday, including the first-ever kinetic 4K center-hung scoreboard.
During a press briefing, the new scoreboard with all its bells and whistles was prominently displayed.
The entire system weighs 90,000 pounds and features a grand total of 6,601 square feet of 4K LED video technology. It has 50 percent more screen real estate than the Wells Fargo Center’s previous center-hung model.
It comes with high-resolution 4K screens for replays and flashing-light crowns that sweep over the main part of the center-hung scoreboard. A goal by the Flyers or a dunk by the Sixers, for example, will be highlighted in spectacular fashion.
“It is the largest scoreboard of its kind in the world with kinetic capabilities,” said Valerie Camillo, president for business operations for the Wells Fargo Center and the Flyers.
Camillo said that Comcast is fully funding the $265 million renovation initiative.
“This is taking the Wells Fargo Center into entirely new levels of greatness and is making us one of the most fabulous and technically advanced arenas in the world,” Camillo said.
The scoreboard itself cost $15 million, according to Camillo, but other things that go to support it such as the projection lighting,and all of the content used, brought the cost to "north of $20 million: she estimated.
There are more than 40 million pixels within the complete center-hung entertainment system.
Complementing the center-hung display are two crows trusses designed to create multi-directional movement. Each crown is 65 feet long and three feet high and weighs roughly 12,000 pounds.
Those who attended the unveiling, seemed wowed by the scoreboard.
“The entertainment at an NBA game is like no other and this (score) board will allow us to do some very special nuances to the fan and for the fan,” 76ers president Chris Heck said.
In addition, another part of the renovation initiative that was unveiled on Tuesday was the Center City Club, which is 7,393 square feet.
This club is available for about 1,000 Sixers tickets holders, according to Heck. The Flyers said they are making it available to 670 of their ticket holders. According to Camillo, the starting ticket is about $240 per game, where the fan gets the ticket and all-inclusive food and beverage options.
Heck of the Sixers says that there are many different costs for Sixers ticket holders who have access to the Center City Club and didn’t want to specify one price.